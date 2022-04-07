The nation’s other deadly pandemic — widespread drug addiction — reared its very ugly head in Frederick County recently, killing seven people last month, including four in one week.
Health officials suspect that an unusually potent illegal drug took users by surprise.
Unlike in the coronavirus pandemic, we have no vaccine that will protect people against drugs and overdoses. Ultimately, only the addicts can protect themselves from the powerful disease of addiction.
Drug addiction was already a huge problem in this country before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but it has worsened substantially.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as early in the pandemic as June 2020, 13 percent of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a way of coping with stress or emotions related to COVID-19.
Overdoses have also spiked. The American Psychological Association stated the early months of the pandemic brought an 18 percent increase nationwide in overdoses compared with those same months in 2019, and the trend has continued.
The greatest risk may be among previous drug users. Dr. Farihah Ali, lead author of a survey published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, was quoted in the news website Pharmacy Times as saying: “People who use drugs have been negatively impacted by the pandemic in ways that put them at greater risk for experiencing substance and health-related harms, including overdoses and a decreased ability to mitigate risk behaviors.”
According to that study, 47 percent of respondents indicated their substance use had increased during COVID-19, and 38 percent said they believed they were at higher risk of overdose.
Documenting four fatalities in one week in Frederick County is highly unusual, Jessica Ellis of the county Health Department’s Behavioral Health Services Division told News-Post reporter Angela Roberts in an email. The county averages one overdose death per week.
Ellis highlighted the importance of the health department’s harm-reduction approach to overdose prevention. It allows staff to provide individual resources and support to help people reduce the harm of their drug use until they are ready for change, she said.
“We need to meet people where they are because recovery is a process, and we intend to support people wherever they are in that process,” she said.
The health department outreach is getting a boost from the county’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services, which is taking an appropriately broad definition of the word “rescue.”
In 2018, the division launched the Mobile Community Healthcare program to help residents who use emergency medical services at a higher rate. Today, paramedic Matt Burgan works with specialists from the health department in responding to overdoses and linking patients to treatment.
In 2021, 76 percent of 131 people the team encountered had no prior connections to treatment, Burgan said. More than 70 percent requested connection to treatment through the outreach team.
Burgan said there is often a narrow window in which people are willing to accept help. Immediately after a nonfatal overdose is certainly one of those times.
“The ability for our community paramedic and the peer support specialists from the Health Department to engage the patient and their families while that event is still fresh in their minds is imperative to the success rate for us to be able to connect them to services,” DFRS Chief Tom Coe told the County Council, according to News-Post reporter Mary Grace Keller.
Treatment for drug addiction saves lives. It can also save families from being plunged into the depths of grief at the needless loss of a loved one.
The people from the health department and the rescue service are on the frontlines of the long struggle to save addicts from themselves. Chief Coe is seeking to expand the service, and that seems a worthwhile use of public money.
