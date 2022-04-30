Cheryl Dyson is saying all the right things about the challenges facing Frederick County Public Schools, where she will take over as superintendent on July 1.
Rebuild the scandal-ridden special education department? Check.
Listen more closely to parents, students, the community, teachers and other employees? Check.
Communicate more consistently and effectively with all of those same groups? Check.
Stabilize the students and teachers after the disruptions of the pandemic? Check.
Devote more resources to the recruitment and the retention of outstanding teachers? Check.
Dyson, who has been an associate superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools, was hired in a unanimous vote by the school board this week for a four-year term at an annual salary of $265,000.
She was selected after a national search, but we are pleased that she is no stranger to our community.
A native of Maryland, she was educated at Towson University and the University of Maryland before she earned her doctorate at Hood College. She knows the state and is very familiar with our county, and should be able to move quickly toward her ambitious goals.
The new superintendent is taking the reins of a district with 68 schools, 6,200 employees and 45,700 students. As an assistant area superintendent for MCPS, Dyson supervises 70 schools.
She told our reporter that the demographics of those 70 schools mirror the demographics of FCPS in important ways.
“It’s a mix of affluent schools and schools that have great needs,” she said. “I think I can leverage some of the work that I’ve been doing.”
She replaces Terry Alban, who abruptly retired in December after more than a decade as superintendent.
Alban left after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice uncovered widespread misuse of seclusion and restraint against FCPS students with disabilities. Dyson told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek that special ed will be “a top priority.”
It must be the place to start, but that work will just be the beginning a daunting task for the new superintendent, which will be to restore public confidence in the system.
The executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, hired by the school board to lead the search, told the board that its survey of community attitudes toward the schools showed widespread dissatisfaction.
Just 36% of teachers surveyed said they believed their students were prepared for their next grade level. Less than 40% of all respondents thought the district was moving in the right direction, being fiscally responsible, or communicating transparently.
Dyson’s hiring was praised by political leaders, including County Executive Jan Gardner, who wrote in an email: “She is high energy and enthusiastic and clearly cares very much about education and supporting every student’s success.”
Members of the Black community were especially pleased in part because Dyson will be the first African American to lead the school system, and because the hiring shows the board’s commitment to addressing recent instances of racial tension.
Missy Dirks, president of the county teachers association, told our reporter that her phone had been inundated with texts and social media messages from employees who were pleased with Dyson’s appointment.
“It’s been a long couple of years, with few points of celebration,” she said.
Now the hard work begins for Dyson, to address all of those issues mentioned above, essentially all at the same time. We wish her well, for her success will be the success of every person in Frederick County.
A high-quality school system is the bedrock of a community. Our community has been badly shaken by the events of the past year, especially by the federal investigation.
We are ready to rally behind a new leader, and eager to follow. Welcome, Dr. Dyson.
