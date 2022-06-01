The redesign of the East Street corridor is an opportunity for Frederick to reimagine an important gateway into the historic district of the city, the most economically significant tourist destination in our community.
Starting at Interstate 70, most visitors to the city now use East Street as the primary path to the shopping, restaurant and entertainment venues that make Frederick unique and interesting.
The southern end of the road now is a patchwork, with undeveloped land at the intersection with Monocacy Boulevard, an odd traffic circle connecting to nothing, and more vacant land before crossing South Street and heading to downtown. This is not the way you want to greet new visitors.
If you already know where you are going, downtown is fairly easy to navigate. But if you are a new visitor, our one-way streets and scarcity of parking can be a challenge. The beautiful Visitor Center on East Street is a great help, if visitors stop there first, but the area needs more and better signage, especially to parking, so people can get out of their cars and walk.
After people cross Carroll Creek Park and pass Shab Row and the eastern edge of the historic district, the next challenge facing East Street is to make sense of an area of commercial and industrial parcels with strip shopping centers and a few good restaurants mixed in.
The city has been working this year with a consulting urban planning and design firm to analyze the East Street corridor for a study funded through a $60,000 grant from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. A final report is expected by the end of June.
The consultant, Kittelson & Associates, gave stakeholders and city officials a look at the draft study last week. Aditya Inamdar of the firm said the plan will reinforce the vision of East Street as an urban corridor with mixed-use development and accommodations for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit.
The preliminary plan has a lot to like. It recommends filling in gaps in sidewalks along the corridor, upgrading pedestrian crossings, improving bike lanes, adding three traffic signals to improve safety, and adding bus stops with shelters. It even includes a linear park along the street between Ninth Street and Peters Lane.
It would dramatically improve the area north of downtown for residents of nearby streets, especially in the area north of Fifth Street, all the way to the intersection with North Market Street. It would upgrade the livability of this neighborhood, making it easier to walk or bike to restaurants and shopping.
But the plan does not do enough to address the needs of the gateway area between Monocacy Boulevard and South Street. It shows some improvements to traffic flow, adds bike lanes and sidewalks, and alludes to future development that might line the road. We would like to see more.
The city needs a more specific vision for this section, which has evolved into the main entry to downtown and the historic district. If the long-sought downtown hotel and conference center becomes reality, as we hope, people driving into the city from the interstate highway need to be impressed with the history and the future of Frederick.
We hope the planners and designers will offer more, and the city should ask for it. This is a big opportunity, and we don’t want to see it slip away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.