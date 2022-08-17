As city officials, planners and residents work to envision the future of East Street in Frederick, they should keep in mind that the thoroughfare is not one street, but three, in reality.
At its southern end, East Street is the gateway to the city’s treasured historic district, carrying visitors from Interstate 70 into downtown. This first section is not developed — essentially a blank canvas on which the dreams of the city might be arrayed.
But it is probably the most important section of the street in terms of the economic vitality. As the city attracts more visitors to its historic district, it must make certain that is it greeting them well and directing them clearly to its many fine attractions. The gateway section is essential to that mission.
The next section of East Street is part of the historic district itself, crossing Carroll Creek Park, traversing the Shab Row and Everedy Square shopping area, and continuing to about East Fifth Street.
Little needs to be done to this portion of the street, with its charming retail stores, coffee and ice cream shops, and restaurants. Like all areas downtown, it needs constant attention to maintain its character, but does not need or want for redevelopment.
Lastly comes the portion of East Street from East Seventh Street north until the road curves around to join North Market Street. When most people talk about redevelopment of East Street, this is the area they are speaking about.
It is a collection of commercial and industrial uses — a dairy, car repair shops, retail stores, good restaurants, odd traffic patterns, abandoned railroad tracks and sporadic sidewalks. Residential neighborhoods abut the street, in the streets branching off North Market, in Monocacy Meadows and in East of Market apartments.
More homes are being built on the very north end of the street. In the not-too-distant future, the sprawling housing development of East Church will be joined to East Street by the extension of Seventh Street.
Everyone knows that this section of East Street must evolve over the next several years. The biggest question facing officials and planners is: How?
Planners and consultants have been showing residents some ideas, an early stage of the planning process, but one in which residents of the area get to voice their opinions.
Some of the residents who came to a recent open house talked about what they want to see happen.
Susan Ledford, who lives in the Monocacy Meadows neighborhood, said the area needs better pedestrian access.
“The sidewalks on East Street are nonexistent from about Fifth Street north,” the retired postal employee said.
Vanessa McKinney, who lives on East Second Street, said she also wants the area to be more walkable and bikeable, as well as more outdoor spaces for people to gather.
Making the corridor safer and comfortable for bikers and pedestrians will be a focus of the redesign project. Planners envision adding or widening sidewalks, putting in more crosswalks and adding shared use paths, including links to paths that will ultimately stretch from downtown to Walkersville and beyond.
Geoffrey Ferrell, an urbanist from Washington, D.C., who is working as a sub-consultant on the redesign project, said planners would start to assemble the common themes from what they heard at the open houses to inform their future work. The plan is for the redesign to show the form the streetscape will take, rather than the uses.
This evolution will be a slow process, but the city must always keep its eyes on the ball, for the importance of this roadway can scarcely be overstated.
