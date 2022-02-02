Suddenly, it seems as if “ghost guns” are everywhere. Recent News-Post headlines tell it:
“Sheriff’s office seizes drugs, ‘ghost gun’ in Monrovia traffic stop”
“Prosecutor: Teen bought gun online, friend helped build it”
“Baltimore Police say use of ‘ghost guns’ is increasing, with more connected to homicides and shootings”
These weapons — unregistered and untraceable guns that can be bought easily online, sidestepping background checks — have become a scourge. From a school shooting in Montgomery County to street crime in Baltimore, our state is in crisis.
While past efforts to ban ghost guns languished in Annapolis, lawmakers and civic activists are renewing their efforts in this session of the General Assembly.
“It is clearer now than ever that we need to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous extremists, as well as those who are in crisis and pose a danger to themselves or others,” Melissa Ladd, state chapter leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, told the Baltimore Sun.
Moms Demand Action members, clad in their signature red T-shirts, rallied in Annapolis last week. Members then had video meetings with members or staffers from more than 140 of the state’s 188 legislative districts. They reported getting a warm welcome, even from some pro-gun rights legislators.
The chief of staff for one western Maryland lawmaker told them his boss strongly supports legal gun ownership, but ghost guns are not legal.
Ghost guns are generally sold online as kits that are 80 percent complete, typically with no serial number. Purchasers finish building it themselves. Buying gun kits online allows purchasers to avoid Maryland’s requirements for gun ownership, including age restrictions and background checks and, in the case of handguns, a training course and a special license.
Baltimore Police seized 324 ghost guns last year, up from 128 in 2020 and 30 in 2019. They were 14 percent of all guns seized.
In the Montgomery County school shooting, the 17-year-old gunman bought the parts for a 9 mm handgun online, built it with the help of his friend, and then took it to Magruder High School and shot another student. The 15-year-old victim remains in the hospital.
In addition to the Magruder shooting, a teen from Westminster was fatally wounded at a home in Dundalk last month. Police have charged a man with failing to secure the ghost gun in the home and illegal possession of a gun because he is a felon and prohibited from having guns.
Some opponents say that Maryland should wait on pending federal rules to restrict sales of the weapons. A ban could cause otherwise law-abiding gun owners and hobbyists to be charged with a crime.
We just don’t buy that. Responsible gun owners cannot and most often do not defend the sales of unregistered, unmarked guns to felons and teens who are prohibited by law from owning a gun. These people are not hobbyists.
The ban is supported by Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh, and the chairs of the judicial committees in both houses of the legislature. The chairs pledged to pass the bills in their committees this year and send them to the full House of Delegates and state Senate.
Gov. Larry Hogan has not taken a public position on the ghost gun ban but it is time for him to step up, too.
The bill is eminently reasonable. It would ban buying, selling and transferring an “unfinished frame or receiver” if it does not have a serial number imprinted by a licensed manufacturer starting June 1. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, owning a gun without a serial number would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
The ban would not apply to guns manufactured before 1968 or antique firearms. And owners of handmade or ghost guns would be able to have a federally licensed firearms dealer engrave a serial number and manufacturing information on the weapon.
Hogan should support this bill — as he has reasonable firearms legislation in the past — and the legislature should pass it expeditiously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.