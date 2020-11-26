This is the strangest Thanksgiving most of us have ever seen — “celebrated” seems like too positive a word for what is happening today.
What a bleak, disorienting year 2020 has been. This holiday comes as the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping over the country. Our nation has been deeply divided by a brutal presidential election campaign. Natural disasters like the Western wildfires and Southern hurricanes caused destruction of Biblical proportions.
A holiday to be celebrated? Not easily.
In more than 250,000 American homes, the families of those who have been killed by the terrible COVID-19 virus are trying to cope with a vacant place at the table, if indeed they are marking the holiday in any way. We hope memories of their loved ones will sustain them.
This unimaginable death toll is different from those endured during the wars we have waged in the 160 years since we first began celebrating Thanksgiving. For the first time since our Civil War, almost all of the dead are civilians, not battle casualties. Even during that bloodiest conflict, civilian deaths were an estimated 50,000, not a quarter of a million.
Millions of Americans have been infected with the disease, more than 2 million in just the last two weeks as the pandemic burns out of control. Tens of thousands are in the hospital, and more than 1,000 are dying each day. The numbers are so huge, they have made us numb to their true meaning.
The innocent bystanders of the pandemic are the millions of people harmed by the economic disruption. Thousands of businesses have closed, and 20 million workers are collecting some kind of unemployment benefits. The stock market is soaring and folks who have been working from home are doing OK. But for many, especially in the service industry, that has not been an option.
Beyond the pandemic, we have just endured a long, ugly presidential election. Recovering from this fight is going to take a long, long time.
And yet, if we try to look for the things for which we can all be thankful, we can still find them, even amid the rubble.
Most of us will eat a Thanksgiving dinner today alone or in very small groups, instead of in the big, happy gatherings of family and friends of the past. Even though we cannot be with our family and friends today, most of us are still lucky enough to have them in our lives. We are grateful for that.
We are also thankful for the men and women of the medical professions who have cared for millions of virus patients, at great risk to themselves and their own families. We cheer the work of the scientists who have given us honest opinions and excellent advice.
Many of those same scientists have worked ceaselessly to develop vaccines to protect us from the virus, an effort which is bearing fruit and giving us a solid reason to believe that 2021 can be a better year for our disease-weary world.
The first responders in our police, fire and emergency services deserve recognition as well for their dedication and service. We are also thankful for the everyday heroes who have continued to work at commonplace yet vital jobs, like stocking our grocery stores, keeping our public spaces sanitized, and collecting our trash.
As for that election, be grateful for the many people who made voting possible by staffing polls and counting the votes in what one federal official called “the most secure election in our history.”
As divisive as the election was, remember that more than 150 million people cared enough about American democracy to vote, the largest number ever. We are deeply divided, but so many care deeply about this country. Can’t we find something in our shared love of country to reconcile over?
On this strange, socially distanced Thanksgiving, we must look forward to future holidays when, in the words of the old Christmas song, “someday soon we all will be together, if the fates allow.”
Christmas 2020 will probably be too soon to meet that goal, but if we stay safe and stay hopeful, we might be able to actually celebrate the holidays of 2021 in something approaching the old “normal.”
As that song advises, “Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow.”
