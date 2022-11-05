If you have not already voted, either by mail or at the early voting centers, Tuesday is your last chance to let your voice be heard in the 2022 election.
We strongly encourage you to take the time to drop into the polling station in your precinct and make your choices known. It is the most fundamental civic action you can take in our representative democracy.
If you are a registered voter, the Board of Elections has sent you a sample ballot with instructions for where and when to vote. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
If you are not registered, or if you moved to a new home, you still can vote on Election Day.
You can go to the website of the board to find out where your polling place is, then go there with a document that proves where you live. It can be your driver’s license, an ID card, a change of address card, your paycheck, a bank statement utility bill or another government document with your name and address.
Once you make it to your voting booth, you have a fascinating ballot on which to make your mark. The candidates for so many offices at the national, state and local level offer voters a real choice, with often diametrically opposing positions on the issues of the day.
In the races for U.S. Senate and for Congress, for governor and attorney general, for county executive and the County Council, and for the county school board, Frederick County voters have a choice of candidates who offer very different views of the offices they seek and the issues facing our nation, state and county.
The News-Post has a voters guide that gives background on roughly 70 county, state and federal candidates on the ballot in Frederick County. Go to tinyurl.com/generalelectionguide.
In a long-ago presidential campaign, a conservative candidate used the slogan “A choice, not an echo,” and that is true of many races here and now.
The election questions are similarly important, from the constitutional amendment to legalizing recreational marijuana to the county charter changes.
Many races are expected to be close, and we might not know all of the winners until the last votes are tallied, possibly days after the election. Just recall the Democratic primary election for County Council, when one race came down to a single vote, and that result could not be certified until weeks after the primary election day.
Once, it was not uncommon to have the outcome of close races undecided for days. But the advent of Election Night specials on television, with winners declared on the basis of a handful of votes and the results of exit polls, have made people accustomed to usually knowing who won before they go to bed.
This expectation has been twisted by some unscrupulous actors to cast doubt on election results that are delayed. After the counting in the 2020 presidential election took several days, former President Trump and his supporters claimed without any evidence that the election had been rigged against him.
Those accusations have brought new scrutiny and greater pressure on elections officials.
In the Poynter Report journalism newsletter, senior writer Tom Jones recently warned:
“Now we brace for another Election Day. In fact, we should probably think of it as ‘election week’ or ‘election month.’ With several races predicted to be quite close, it might take well after Tuesday to determine the winners in places such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, just to name a few.”
It could also be the case in some races here.
Expect to wait to hear the results of any close race. Journalists are being more cautious than ever, trying to make certain we are sure of a result before making any pronouncements.
A belief in the integrity of elections is essential in a democracy. If election deniers continue to attack our electoral process — without evidence — our country will be in deep trouble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.