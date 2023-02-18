It would not be a simple or easy project, but the proposed expansion of MARC train service from Washington, D.C., to Brunswick is so attractive, so useful and so necessary, the state must find a way to get this done.
The Maryland Department of Transportation envisions a day when riders can board a train in Brunswick and return at midday; or board a train in Frederick and travel to Brunswick for lunch, or board a train in Washington to take a tour of historic Frederick.
This all sounds great to us.
Current MARC service to and from Frederick County stations offers riders a good commuting experience, but it is limited and limiting. Few trains run, except at rush hour.
As people explore new options for travel in the Metro Washington region, rail should be an easy sell. And it would be, if more travel times and travel choices were available.
The state is looking at increasing MARC train service on the Brunswick line, but the possibilities face administrative, environmental, and other logistical challenges, according to a new report.
That line runs from Union Station in Washington, D.C., through Montgomery County and along the Potomac River, through Point of Rocks and Brunswick to Harpers Ferry and Martinsburg, West Virginia.
The line also has a spur that runs to two stations in Frederick, including the fine commuter station on East Street in the city’s downtown. It holds the promise of opening the historic district up for rail tourists.
According to the News-Post story by reporter Ryan Marshall, the study options include:
n adding one to five trains for reverse-peak rush-hour service
n having up to eight round-trip weekend trains
n off-peak service through the middle of the day, possibly hourly
n additional rush-hour service in both directions
n adding up to two trains for late-night service from Washington.
Those are all attractive options for the state, as we try to build rail traffic capacity as an alternative to road traffic.
Dave Ziedelis, executive director of Visit Frederick, which promotes local tourism, told our reporter that more MARC service would help Brunswick and other areas of the county.
Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown reaffirmed his support.
So, when can we get started? Here is where it gets dicey.
One of the great attractions of expanding rail service is the existence of rail lines on the ground already. Much of the infrastructure needed already exists.
Unfortunately, most of that infrastructure is owned by a working railroad, which is using the track for its business.
MARC operates almost entirely on tracks owned by CSX, except for the 3-mile spur line to Frederick.
As the state report tactfully notes: “While supportive of Maryland’s commuter rail program, CSX, as a host railroad, can have different objectives and priorities than MDOT MTA.” In other words, CSX is already using those rail lines to operate.
In order to add service, additional tracks would need to be added to key sections of the line. That would not be simple because of constraints with space or rights of way, according to the report.
The constraints range from existing development and historic bridges to Metro’s Red Line and public roads. The report counted more than 250 such problems.
Much of the line also runs in the Potomac River floodplain, another complication.
The state needs to be realistic about how long this project might take and how much it would cost. It almost certainly must be done in stages, over many years.
But we believe that it is worth doing for the long-term economic health of this county and this region.
These constraints constitute problems, not prohibitions. And the money will be worth spending in the long run.
The state DOT is planning to report to the General Assembly this year, and it needs to find a way forward.
