It would not be a simple or easy project, but the proposed expansion of MARC train service from Washington, D.C., to Brunswick is so attractive, so useful and so necessary, the state must find a way to get this done.

The Maryland Department of Transportation envisions a day when riders can board a train in Brunswick and return at midday; or board a train in Frederick and travel to Brunswick for lunch, or board a train in Washington to take a tour of historic Frederick.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription