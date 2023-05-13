Frederick County Board of Education members have an unenviable task over the next several weeks, as they try to maintain educational gains, keep important promises to staff and parents, and fill a budget gap.
At the start of the month, the school board was contemplating more than $40 million in budget adjustments.
Some helpful news came this week, as Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced a $14.07 million supplement for the school system, besides the money she already had in her budget proposal.
Fitzwater had allocated $405 million for FCPS in the budget proposal for the next fiscal year. That was an increase of about 11% from this fiscal year, but roughly $48 million less than what the school system requested.
Overall, the system would have had $72 million more than it had in this fiscal year, but $46 million of that would go to meet inflation and enrollment growth.
The newly announced supplemental budget would lessen the funding gap, bringing FCPS in the county proposal to $419 million.
The pay of Frederick school employees has lagged behind other counties for too long. The school board hoped to spend $35 million to give 7.14% raises across the district.
In addition, the board wanted to devote an additional $10 million to improve the scandal-plagued special education department.
Both of these initiatives are vital to the future success of the county school system. The special ed department became a national embarrassment when the U.S. Justice Department criticized it for using excessive disciplinary measures. It must be reformed.
We have been frequently critical of the county for not paying teachers enough. We often lose our best educators to other counties where salaries are higher.
When the school budget office laid out for the board the kinds of cuts needed to get down to the proposed spending level, in part by reducing raises and eliminating the changes to special ed, board members were horrified.
"I'll be blunt," Board President Sue Johnson said, gesturing to the screen where the proposed adjustments were displayed. "This budget hurts kids. It hurts our teachers. It hurts our staff and will hurt our community."
Board members asked the budget office to consider other ways to save, including unpopular ideas such as cutting athletic programs or increasing class sizes.
Members also vowed to continue advocating before the County Council, which can increase county education funding. But to do so, the council would have to cut from somewhere else in the county budget.
The one wildcard in this drama is the proposal by Fitzwater to increase taxes on higher-income people and reduce them on lower-income people.
She has proposed increasing the income tax rate to 3.2% for single filers making more than $100,000 a year and joint filers making more than $200,000 a year. The current rate is 2.96%.
The rate for all filers making less than $25,000 per year would be reduced to a 2.25% rate. The rate for those between those high and low levels would be between 2.75% and 2.96%.
If — and that is a big if — the County Council wants to go along with changing tax rates, it could make further adjustments to increase revenue. That could mean more for the school system.
Or the council could reduce other spending proposed by the administration and give more to schools.
We encourage the council to look hard at the Fitzwater tax and spending plan, to see if more can be made available to the school system. Some important initiatives could be threatened by the budget axe.
