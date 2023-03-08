Cars and trucks go whizzing by the Rosemont Avenue interchange on U.S. 15, the main north-south artery through Frederick, at speeds that almost always exceed the 55 mph speed limit, except at rush hour.
Perhaps if you have been crawling along or stopped in one of those rush hours, you might have noticed the houses lining the east side of the freeway near Rosemont. Perhaps you did, but even people who travel the road almost every day barely notice them. You might have thought: “Wow, those houses are so close to the highway.”
But then the traffic began moving and your attention was diverted, and you thought no more about those houses — until a tanker truck veered off the road over the weekend.
That fuel truck crashed into a tree and burst into flames, killing the driver, destroying one home and damaging others. Suddenly, everyone’s attention was on U.S. 15.
And everyone soon realized that the tree that the tanker hit kept this crash from becoming an even worse disaster. Other than the tree, there was nothing to stop the tanker truck from crashing into homes on Apple Avenue.
The impact of such a crash is almost inconceivable.
The Frederick Freeway was built in the 1950s and 1960 to carry traffic through the city.
The 4-mile-long portion of the highway between Interstate 70 and Md. 26 — the stretch where the tanker crash occurred — carries between 93,800 and 117,000 vehicles daily. The State Highway Administration projects a rise to between 121,400 and 182,100 vehicles per day by 2042.
U.S. 15, as it is now designated, is long overdue for an upgrade, and finally one is planned. Maryland has designated $167.7 million in construction funding as part of the Maryland Consolidated Transportation Program Draft for FY 2023 through 2028.
The widening project is planned to add one lane of traffic in each direction, using land that is currently the roadway’s median. Money would go toward improving interchanges, but leaders have said the project would not require taking any homes.
If the homes closest to the highway are to remain there, the project must include improvements to safeguard residents from the road. As matters now stand, only a thin strip of vegetation separates the road from the highway, and one of the trees was destroyed by the fire.
Paul Hamilton, a resident of Apple Avenue, told WBAL television in Baltimore that residents have been asking for guard rails or sound walls to be installed for the past five years, to prevent an incident like this, but no action was taken.
“We just want some protection. I mean, it took what little protection that we had away, and you can see from this tree, to that tree up there, you’ve got close to 100 yards of open space. No guardrail, no wall,” he told the station.
State and local officials should first act quickly to install metal guard rails along this strip of the freeway.
No, a guard rail would not have stopped the tanker truck running out of control toward Apple Avenue. But such a barrier would likely stop a car or a motorcycle from crashing through into houses, or children who might be playing, or people who might be walking along the street.
Next, the road improvement plan needs to include better measures, such as a concrete wall, to keep highway traffic from reaching the neighborhood. Such an improvement also would help residents by diminishing the roar of the traffic.
The tanker truck crash was a rare event, but with traffic on the highway expected to increase by as much as 70,000 more cars a day in the next 20 years, safety and noise mitigation need to be high priorities.
