The Frederick County Public Schools system is trying to plan for a new school year beneath the threatening clouds of the coronavirus pandemic, coming up with a draft plan that has some answers but generates so many questions.
The working groups for the school system have been laboring mightily to cover all aspects of any reopening, but reading through the draft plan that is going to the school board is daunting.
This is not to criticize the school leaders. Every system in the country is struggling to do this, even as the situation in many states is changing for the worse every day. When to reopen schools was always going to be a difficult, complicated question; now it is more so.
FCPS is considering three scenarios: Fully depending on distance learning again, as it did after schools were closed in March, a hybrid of in-person teaching and distance learning, or a fairly traditional school opening.
Most of the planning has gone into the hybrid solution, and it seems the most plausible choice, with almost two months to go before the start.
Students at each school would be divided into two clusters. One group would attend school in person on Monday and Tuesday, then attend distance learning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The second cluster would attend in person on Thursday and Friday and by distance the other three days. On Wednesday, the schools would be sanitized.
Parents will also be allowed to select a full, five-day virtual instruction program if they do not feel comfortable sending their children to school or if there are health considerations for students or their families.
The work group report did not directly address the issue of teachers or staff who might not be comfortable returning to work in the classroom because of health considerations. Will they be placed on sick leave, or be permitted to only participate in the distance learning portion of the program?
In general, the hybrid plan seems feasible, but let’s consider some thorny issues: What happens if a student, a teacher or other staffer is infected with the virus? If infections are detected, do you close one classroom, or several, or the whole school building? For how long?
The school system is planning to passively screen teachers and students, simply asking them to report any illness, but it does not foresee regular testing of staff or students. What if someone is infected but not symptomatic? Should everyone be tested regularly?
Will each child have the same teacher for in-person and distance learning, or will the material be split between teachers?
Will high school students continue to change classes, walking through crowded hallways several times a day?
The draft report says FCPS had 838 children classified as homeless in the last school year. It also has a significant number of children living in rural areas with limited broadband internet access. How feasible is it to expect these kids to participate in distance learning three days a week?
In the past, many families depended on children being in school every day so that both parents were able to go to work. When children will only be at school two days a week, child care is going to be a huge issue for many families.
We don’t envy school system officials or the members of the school board in their task. No one has ever faced as difficult a problem as this. Everyone wants schools to reopen as quickly and safely as possible. But no one really knows how to do it.
Every superintendent in the country, every school board in the country is stumbling forward in the dark toward an unknowable future. And the clock is ticking toward some kind of opening day.
