There was doubt leading up to Frederick High School’s graduation on Monday about whether Frederick High School senior T.J. Weaver would be allowed to walk across the stage with a Native American stole.
For commencement, Weaver requested to wear the stole — which represents his Native American heritage and his Otoe-Missouria tribe — over his robe.
Frederick County Public Schools initially told Weaver and his mother, Alycia Weaver, that it would not be possible. The school system has a protocol for what may be worn during a graduation ceremony, and the tribal stole didn’t fit.
“Stoles, honor cords and medals bestowed by FCPS or the State of Maryland may be worn during graduation ceremonies,” the policy says. “Those bestowed by outside (non-FCPS) organizations or purchased by families may not be worn during the graduation ceremonies.”
We can’t fault FCPS for trying to be fair and consistent, so graduation ceremonies don’t get sidetracked or overshadowed by students who ignore decorum.
But we heartily support the school system for accommodating Weaver at the last minute, allowing him and his family to celebrate his accomplishments with joy and pride, rather than tempered by disappointment.
Sometimes, it’s worth zeroing in on how to make a situation work, knowing it’s the right thing, even if it means tweaking a reasonable policy that had up until that point prevented it.
There was deep symbolism in the stole Weaver was eventually allowed to wear. As his mother shared, T.J. Weaver’s great-great-grandfather was a chief of the tribe, which originally was located in the upper Midwest.
Alycia Weaver talked about the the historic mistreatment of Native Americans, whose children were often taken away and forced to abandon their heritage.
In a historical account on its website, the Otoe-Missouria tribe wrote:
“For years the tribe watched as acre by acre of their land was sold off by the government to non-Indians. They suffered as treaties were broken and food, medicine, livestock and basic essentials were not delivered as promised. Sickness was rampant, children starved and the mortality rate climbed higher year after year.
“In 1881 they were moved to Red Rock, Oklahoma, where the tribe is currently located. Otoe and Missouria children were taken away from their parents and sent to government boarding schools to be ‘civilized.’ The children were required to learn English.
“Tribal elders remember being punished for speaking their native language at school. The stigma of speaking the traditional language passed into the home.
“Some tribal members did not teach their children their language because they did not want them to be punished in school or because they thought it would be better for them to learn ‘white ways.’ ”
T.J. Weaver has embraced his heritage, his mother said with pride.
His tribal traditions live on, through him, here in Frederick; we welcome and value them.
Let’s draw upon him and his family for real-world understanding that can preserve history here and make it resonate.
So, now, what shall FCPS do about the graduation attire policy?
We’re not sure, but we hope that representatives from the many rich, diverse segments of our community can help guide FCPS toward a better, inclusive, respectful policy. We’re confident it will happen.
For now, we commend FCPS for its caring, considerate accommodation for T.J. — bending, toward humanity, in very much the right way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.