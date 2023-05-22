2023 FHS Graduation - Weaver
Frederick High School senior T.J. Weaver graduated on Monday. During commencement at Mount St. Mary’s University, he wore a Native American stole to honor the culture of his Otoe-Missouria tribe.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

There was doubt leading up to Frederick High School’s graduation on Monday about whether Frederick High School senior T.J. Weaver would be allowed to walk across the stage with a Native American stole.

For commencement, Weaver requested to wear the stole — which represents his Native American heritage and his Otoe-Missouria tribe — over his robe.

