Despite widespread warning of torrential rains and flash flooding, Frederick County Public Schools carried on Wednesday as if the sun were shining.
Everything was to stay on schedule, including closing the schools on time. Except that by dismissal time, many roads around the county were underwater, and school buses were trying to weave their way around the flooding. The county reported more than 80 roads were closed at some point during the storm.
This could have been a disaster, and it very nearly was.
One bus with 10 children aboard was trapped on a rural road in Thurmont, and first responders from the county sheriff’s office, fire and rescue, and other agencies had to rush to the scene to rescue the children and driver.
If you have not already seen it, take a look at the photo of the school bus surrounded by water and tilted over at a dangerous angle. Think for a moment about what might have happened had the bus toppled and the children were plunged into the rushing waters.
After the dangerous water rescue, the sheriff’s office ordered all buses that were still on the roads to turn around and return the students to school. We’re appreciative, as we’re sure parents were, that the sheriff’s office made that call.
Parents were told to pick up their children, but some students were not collected until several hours after their original dismissal. Even still, with flooded streets and parking lots around many schools, some parents and students had to trek through the water to escort their children out.
Neighboring Montgomery and Howard counties both dismissed their students early Wednesday due to the weather, but Frederick schools chose to remain open. We’re not sure why.
FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban apologized to parents, students and the community by Wednesday evening for the decision, as well she should have.
“Our decision to remain open for a full day led to last-minute changes for families, along with stress and anxiety for many,” Alban wrote in a statement. “For that, I am deeply sorry. My first priority is to keep students and staff safe. I am grateful that everyone was able to get safely to their homes.”
We know that making opening and closing decisions about weather events isn’t easy. We can count several times in recent years where school was canceled for impending snow that never arrived. Parents likely weren’t happy with that call either. But at least in those cases, we knew the school system erred on the side of student safety in its logic.
But perhaps that’s the most perplexing part of Wednesday’s decision. Meteorologists have been predicting for days that the remnants of Hurricane Ida would pass over the western portion of Maryland, bringing heavy rains and winds.
Given Frederick’s propensity to flood during these storms, a day off from school — or an early dismissal — would have made sense. There was enough notice of the storm that teachers could have even sent home extra homework on Tuesday in preparation for a potential school closure.
Closing schools on Wednesday would have been the safe, best choice. It’s the kind of choice we would expect the next time a situation like this occurs.
