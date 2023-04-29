Marylanders who have been using one of the state’s 529 savings plans to put away money for their children’s college education can finally see a glimmer of hope that the troubled program may be getting back on the right path.
Maryland 529, named for a section of the federal tax code that offers tax incentives to parents and other family members to save, has been in turmoil since last spring.
Hundreds of parents and family members participating in the Maryland Prepaid College Trust have complained that the small independent agency administering the program locked them out of their accounts or suspended their interest payments.
It is a complicated dispute, worsened because the board first announced it would fix past problems with the plan, but it then changed that fix to the detriment of the account holders.
Here is what happened, according to news reports. The Prepaid College Trust, unlike the state’s traditional 529 plan, let families lock in future tuition payments by purchasing semester credits. The agency invested the money it received from families, but a 2019 state audit said it had distributed earnings inequitably.
To rectify the problem, the Maryland 529 board told families in June 2021 that it would change the way it applied earnings. In addition, because of excess funds in the trust, account holders would earn 6 percent on balances held before Oct. 31, 2021, the board said. Account holders were delighted.
But last April, the agency shifted gears, and said a calculation error had incorrectly inflated the values of prepaid plans. Maryland 529 Executive Director Anthony Savia testified that in some cases, account balances more than doubled from previous years.
The agency suspended earnings on approximately 31,000 prepaid accounts last summer, claiming a calculation error produced inaccurate balances.
When families received new calculations that slashed the value of their accounts in half, it caused a huge uproar.
Savia and the board insisted that the families did not understand their contracts, but account holders said trust administrators were lying to cover up sloppy management.
Leaders of the agency blamed the problem on a botched transition to a new program manager. However, parents said the board reneged on a contract promise granting a favorable interest rate.
Peter Tsirigotis, chairman of the 529 board, resigned in January after facing harsh criticism from lawmakers. Now, the agency becomes State Treasurer Dereck Davis’s problem.
The account holders organized and took their complaints to state lawmakers, and they won. The General Assembly passed legislation to abolish the agency’s 12-member board of directors, and to shift control of the agency to Davis’s office by June 1. The legislation also required Davis to shut down the prepaid trust program by 2025.
Gov. Wes Moore signed the legislation this week.
Davis will appoint a deputy treasurer to administer the program and decide the rate of return on prepaid accounts. His office will also have the authority to resolve claims brought against the trust by account holders who are still contending with the earnings issue.
The prepaid trust manages $1.1 billion in assets and has 31,000 accounts. It is backed by a legislative guarantee, which requires the state to pay out all obligated benefits in case.
The switch to Davis’s office should bring a close to this sorry chapter. Parents and other account holders are optimistic, and so are we.
Lisa Getter Peterson, an account holder who has helped organize parents on the issue, told The Washington Post: “I hope that the treasurer and his staff, who have been very responsive, unlike the 529 board, will listen to us, read our contracts, understand where we’re coming from and honor them.”
