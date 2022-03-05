Even in the best of times, hiring a new school superintendent is a challenging and stressful task for a school board.
The Frederick County Board of Education has embarked on that journey. And these are far from the best of times for the school system or the board.
Our school system has been rocked by scandal in the special education department. Former superintendent Terry Alban was forced to sign a consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a federal investigation revealed that the system was abusing the practice of restraining and secluding children, usually special needs children.
A new superintendent must implement that agreement and start to rebuild the confidence of the Frederick community in the system.
The terrible pandemic — with long periods of distance learning and physical separation — has harmed the education of many children in ways we are just beginning to understand. Even if a new variant of the coronavirus does not come roaring back, coping with the aftereffects of the pandemic is going to take a long time.
A new superintendent will need to identify the problems and devise solutions for teachers and parents. And if another wave of infections arises, the new person must be ready to cope with challenges we cannot foresee.
The system has a chronic problem of recruiting and especially retaining good teachers because it ranks so low in pay levels for teachers of all experience levels.
The next superintendent will need to restore confidence in the community to build public and political support for better funding of the schools so that we can be competitive on pay and benefits. Getting good teachers and keeping them is really the primary duty of a superintendent, since good education begins with a good teacher.
And last but hardly least, Frederick is joining a crowded field of school systems searching for new leadership at the same time. In Maryland alone, seven other school systems are trying to recruit a new superintendent this year. Numerous other systems in the Mid-Atlantic region are doing the same.
We are beginning the process much later than most systems because Alban was forced out in December, after the news of the Justice investigation broke. It was the right thing to do, but it means other systems are months ahead of us in their work.
Alban was paid $251,000 a year at the end of her contract. The price of attracting an outstanding new superintendent is likely to be significantly higher than that. And this is no time to skimp on salary.
The Board of Education has hired the search firm of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA), and it has begun the process by inviting community members to share their ideas.
Parents, employees and others have joined virtual meetings to express their opinions. More than 1,000 people have contributed their feedback to the superintendent search by filling out HYA’s online survey, which closed Friday.
Improving the low teacher salaries was at the top of the list for most people, but the need for more cultural diversity in curriculum and staff was among other issues raised. The new superintendent will have to address those desires too.
HYA is also meeting with employee unions and board committees such as the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee and the Racial Equity Committee, board President Brad Young told News-Post reporter Angela Roberts.
The school board is hoping to select a new superintendent by April, Young said, which would be very quick. Though the new superintendent will start work on July 1, FCPS is moving swiftly to avoid losing candidates to other searches, Young said.
That is a good idea, if it results in finding a terrific candidate. But the board cannot afford to cut corners.
If the board members are not completely certain of their choice, they might consider delaying the process and trying again next spring. They have an interim superintendent, Mike Markoe, who knows the system and the community well.
The community would probably be comfortable keeping him in place while the board continues its search, rather than make a rushed decision it might regret later.
