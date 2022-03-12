A terrible war is raging in Europe. Inflation is bedeviling people in the United States. And here at home, needy families are still struggling with the aftereffects of the long pandemic and its economic disruption.
It is easy, with all that is going on, to metaphorically throw up your hands and think, “But what can I do?”
The answer is in the Unity Campaign, launched by the Unity Way of Frederick County to support 34 nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to helping the county’s ALICE households.
Though they are “Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed,” these folks have difficulty paying for basic necessities such as housing, transportation and child care. In our county, that is 37 percent of all households.
While many of us are contributing to organizations trying to help the millions of displaced people in Ukraine, we cannot forget the needs of the people here at home.
Thankfully we lucky Americans are not facing a life-or-death battle against the Russian war machine. But the daily struggles facing 1 of every 3 families in Frederick County are as real in their own way. We have the power to make the lives of our neighbors significantly better.
That is why we are calling on the people of Frederick to once again open their hearts and their wallets to help neighbors in need. The generosity of Americans to those in trouble is boundless, as we know well. And, with the pandemic receding right now, many of us are in a better position to help those less fortunate.
Last year’s campaign raised more than $657,000 from 1,440 individual contributions, and this year’s goal is 1,500 contributions. We think we can even do better than that.
Latosha Adams, manager of marketing for the UWFC, told News-Post reporter Patrick Kernan in an email that the Unity Campaign is a critical way for helping individuals in those households.
“As the economic barriers placed before many of our Frederick County neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic begin to shrink, our most vulnerable households are faced with a different story,” Adams said in her email. “For our struggling neighbors, the barriers to financial stability have only grown. It’s important for the community to know that their dollars will stay local and go straight back into the community we love.”
The Unity Campaign was created in 2014, and 100 percent of each individual donation goes to the nonprofit organization that is selected by the donor.
Ken Oldham, CEO of the United Way of Frederick County, also noted that a special Incentive Fund, which is supported by Ausherman Family Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, Natelli Communities, and the Randall Family Donor-Advised Fund, will provide up to a 15 percent bonus contribution to every gift made through the Unity Campaign.
“The Unity Campaign is a vital funding source to reduce suffering, provide opportunity, and build a better future for our struggling neighbors,” Adams told to our reporter.
If you are ready to help, you can go to the United Way’s webpage for the campaign, unityfrederick.com. Donations can also be made through text message by texting 2022Unity to 71777. A full list of all 34 of the nonprofits participating in the campaign can be found online at app.mobilecause.com/vf/2022Unity.
Adams said the campaign officially runs through March 20, but donations will be accepted through the end of March. But don’t wait. Go to the website now and make a contribution. It is a good thing for the needy families, for our community and for you personally.
It is the best answer to the question, “but what can I do?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.