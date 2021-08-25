The county is taking its Livable Frederick Master Plan out for a test drive, using the document which was approved by the County Council in 2019 as a template to examine the future of the Sugarloaf Mountain area.
The beautiful rural and agricultural region looks like a good place for a real-world test of the principles and policies of Livable Frederick. It is a new, ambitious kind of master plan, a wholistic process which will include land use, preservation and future development, as well as the impact on the environment, health and other issues of our community.
On Sugarloaf, there is general agreement that the lovely region must be preserved in its pristine state. As the draft plan itself states:
“It is time for us to acknowledge that if this mountain — and its surrounding lands and waterways — is beautiful and recognizable enough to grace the covers of our government documents, inspire the logos and trademarks of local businesses and organizations, and serve as the namesake of our children’s schools, it is clearly important enough for us to make every effort to plan for its continued health, beauty, and economic vitality.”
Sugarloaf Mountain is a geologic feature known as a “monadnock,” a type of mountain that remains after surrounding lands have eroded over thousands of years. Sugarloaf rises 800 feet above the surrounding land and 1,282 feet above sea level.
It is the central feature of the vistas of southern Frederick and northern Montgomery counties.
While the mountain is open to public use for hiking and other activities, its 3,000 acres are privately owned by the Stronghold Corp. It was created in 1946 by Gordon Strong who had built his home on the side of the mountain and paved a road so drivers could ascend to the top in their cars.
The corporation has been taking care of the park since Strong’s death in 1954. The mountain was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1969 by the National Park Service.
County planners might have expected a smooth, uneventful ride when they took on this project for a beloved landmark. As with any change to planning in any county in the country, though, the differences show up in the details.
The disputes arise when the government must make a decision about where to draw the boundaries of the planning area. Drawing lines on a planning map is always hard.
In two virtual open houses last week on the Sugarloaf plan, which covers more than 17,000 acres, some residents were upset that 490 acres near Interstate 270 were excluded. In an earlier iteration of the map, that plot was inside the boundary.
Some residents fear that the county will change the zoning on the land from the current agriculture to allow development of the kind that has taken place on the other side of I-270, in Urbana. At the forums, one resident said: “There are some wonderful rural natural features that will suffer negatively from this specific removal,” according to an article by News-Post reporter Jack Hogan.
Tim Goodfellow, the county planner who is leading the Sugarloaf project, told The News-Post that the planners had decided that the parcel should be included in a future plan, probably one that would look at the development of the I-270 Tech Corridor. It did not align with other elements of the Sugarloaf proposal, he told our reporter.
The likelihood is that pressure will increase in the coming years to develop the valuable land along I-270, especially at its interchanges like Urbana. The census data released last week showed that the county grew by 16 percent in the last decade, and it will probably continue growing in the future.
