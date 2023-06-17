The news that Frederick County has a new flag likely provoked a few questions among residents, including “Why?” and “Why that one?”
Some might have wondered: “Frederick County has a flag?”
The winning design for the county flag was done by Marc DeOcampo, a registered architect who is the city of Frederick’s director of strategic planning.
He used the red, yellow, black and white colors of the state flag, but in four solid blocks, separated by narrower strips of the same colors. The intent is to represent Frederick as the crossroads of Maryland.
It’s not extravagant, but DeOcampo noted that simplicity was one of the three criteria for entries. So, he scaled back on trying to capture abstract elements of the physical features of Frederick County, like mountains, rivers and farmland.
The design narrative states “Frederick County, rich history, bright future. Where the east opens to the west and north connects with the south.”
It goes on: “Where traditions enrich innovation and technology. Where one can find both authentic rural hamlets and vibrant urban cities. Where farm to table happens every day. Where generational families’ welcome newcomers to the community. Where diverse backgrounds, cultures, faiths, races, ages, and abilities come to share and thrive.”
If you can see all that in this flag, you have a better eye than we do, but we appreciate the symbolism DeOcampo described.
The contest to design a new flag and the vote to pick the winning design have not been front of mind for most residents. That illustrates a problem with using a design competition to build community spirit.
Judging by online comments, the response has been less than enthusiastic.
The new flag was unfurled on Flag Day, but if you spent any time traversing the county that day, you would have been hard-pressed to spot any county flag, old or new.
Homes and businesses just about never fly a county flag. It might be seen on some government buildings, but even there, it is usually inconspicuous.
Keep in mind, this is a county flag, far less famous than the Star-Spangled Banner for certain, and less so than the Maryland state flag, as well.
The state flag has become more prominent here and around the country because the colors and images have been adapted for the University of Maryland football team’s uniforms.
The flag design contest was part of the county’s 275th anniversary celebration, replacing one chosen in another contest in 1976, for the nation’s Bicentennial celebration. The old one shows Francis Scott Key pointing at an outline of the county, and it looks way out of date.
The County Flag Contest Selection Committee selected three finalists from 137 submissions this year.
More than 3,000 people voted online. The winning design had 35% of the vote.
Still, there’s a flaw in turning over the design of a new county symbol to interested amateurs, then having the public vote.
Professional designers and artists are more likely to come up with a flag that better represents the county and conveys ideals the county wishes to represent.
Consider what Cathy Anderson wrote in a letter to the editor in today’s paper:
“Please understand the negative impact of design contests. Consider not only the additional and long-term cost (both in time and tax dollars) of a work created without clear intention and direction, but also how these practices hurt the creative community in Frederick County.
“Break the cycle of taking advantage of generous, well-meaning individuals by offering fair compensation and recognition for all creative contributions.”
County officials were likely gun-shy because of the experience of the Frederick city government in 2019, when it hired an outside firm to design a new logo, then had to throw it away after a public outcry.
But that problem was more poor project management rather than a poor approach to the problem.
It is just a county flag, fairly low on the scale of important issues. But the county might have missed an opportunity to make a stronger statement about its past and its essence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.