It is really just a small project — 176 housing units on less than 11 acres. It is nobody’s idea of the solution to the housing affordability problem in Frederick County.
But this can be an important piece of the puzzle, and one that both the county and the city of Frederick should seek to duplicate at every opportunity.
The project will be built at a vacant former school site in the city’s Dearbought neighborhood. Now, it will become home to a four-story building that will provide affordable homes for low-income seniors.
When the Dearbought community was annexed into the city in 1988, the developer set aside the lot on Wheyfield Drive, which is near the intersection of Md. 26 and Sebastian Boulevard, as a possible school location, according to a report by the city staff.
The county later decided not to use the site for a school and solicited proposals to develop the site for affordable housing.
The winning proposal was developed by the Greenville, N.C.-based Taft-Mills Groups, New Harbor Development, the Housing Authority of Frederick and the Interfaith Housing Alliance.
The property was already zoned Institutional, which allows senior living and retirement facilities. The initial plan for the project called for 193 units, but it has been reduced to 176 units.
The city Planning Commission this week approved a change to the master plan for Dearbought to allow the building on the 10.62-acre site. The project will be funded through low-income housing tax credits.
Sherry Kelly of the city’s Planning Department said the project will include both active and passive amenities for residents. David Lingg, a consultant representing the developers, told the commission that those features will evolve as the site plan for the project is developed, but they could include walking paths and a gazebo.
Kelly also told the commission that sidewalks on the project will connect to sidewalks in the rest of the neighborhood, allowing residents to walk to nearby stores without having to walk along Md. 26.
Some residents near the project said they were concerned about adding so many units in a neighborhood where parking can already be hard to find. However, these are homes for seniors, many of whom will be retired.
The project is not expected to create more than 50 new weekday peak-hour trips, according to the staff. That is probably less traffic and less need for parking than if the site had been used for its originally intended purpose, as a school.
Since the traffic impact is expected to be minimal, the project was exempted from testing to meet the adequate public facilities standards for roads.
This is the kind of flexibility and common sense needed for city and county officials to be creative in coping with the housing affordability problem in other communities, as well.
Both governments should be taking inventory of unused land and determining whether it could be developed for affordable housing for seniors and for younger people. The problem of scarce moderately priced housing does not just affect senior citizens. Younger people and families are coping with the high cost of living in this county, too.
Local governments should be actively seeking sites that are usable for projects, such as this one in Dearbought. These kinds of “in-fill” projects are a great way to use idle assets such as land donated or purchased for one purpose that is no long pressing.
Most communities in our county that were developed as fully planned projects like Dearbought included some land set aside for schools and other public uses. If those parcels are no longer needed, they could be repurposed for housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.