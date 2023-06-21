In the coming decade, Frederick County will need to replace one aging high school and add a new high school, as well as build more elementary and middle schools as the system copes with the exploding numbers of students.
Many millions of dollars will go into new construction for the school system.
Then we will have to hire staff members for all of those new schools — administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, coaches, secretaries and janitors. That means many, many millions more every year for education, just to stay in place.
A huge, expensive wave is upon our community.
A new high school is needed in Brunswick to replace an existing school built in the early 1960s. The oldest high school building in the county, it is described by students and their parents as being in unacceptable condition.
The new school was originally planned to open in 2033. In response to mass protests from the community, however, Superintendent Cheryl Dyson is recommending opening the school five years sooner, in the fall of 2028, but there is no funding for that yet.
At the same time, administrators are starting to look for a site for an 11th high school, to be located in the eastern part of the county.
Under the current projections, design for the new high school would begin in 2029 and the building would open in the fall of 2033.
The new school will be needed because, by 2032, the system projects that Walkersville, Linganore, Oakdale and Urbana high schools together will be over capacity by more than 2,000 students. That is actually more than the target size of a high school in the county, which is 1,600 students.
The stress at the high school level reflects rising student population at all levels. The district’s fall 2022 enrollment was nearly 47,000 students. When schools open in the fall of 2023, the district is expecting about 53,000 students will show up to be educated.
The system is exploring six potential sites for new elementary schools and two potential sites for new middle schools that will be needed to accommodate this wave of enrollments.
These projections emphasize the need for county leaders to do the type of in-depth examination they’ve been doing on future spending and revenue needs of the county. A long-range plan is essential, and it cannot be done in the heat of a budget season.
The school operating budget will be growing rapidly each year just to keep pace, if nothing else changes. And something always changes. It is in the nature of the beast.
You want more sobering news? Beth Pasierb, FCPS’ supervisor of facilities planning, said her staff is concerned their enrollment projections might be too low.
Frederick County is by far the fastest-growing public school system in Maryland. While most school districts have seen enrollment decrease since the pandemic, FCPS’ has increased by about 10%.
Why is that? The district reported that the county issued an average of 1,600 to 2,000 housing construction permits each year between 1980 and 2000. However, in the past five years, the average is more than 2,400 permits issued per year. In 2021, the number of permits reached a new high of 2,800.
Families are buying many of these houses, and more families mean more children in school.
County leaders simply cannot spend each spring scrambling around looking for enough dollars to educate these children. The time to plan is now. We don’t have all of the answers, but the questions are fairly obvious. Where will the money come from?
