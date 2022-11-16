The men and women who have served this country in its military have been top of mind in recent days — nationally, across Maryland and here in Frederick.
And that is a very good thing. They deserve our attention.
The nation marked the annual celebration of Veterans Day, honoring the service rendered by millions of men and women to our country. We have millions more veterans to thank these days, especially those who fought in our decadeslong wars in the Persian Gulf region.
Then on Election Day, Maryland chose as our next governor Wes Moore. He not only is the first Black person elected to lead our state, but also the first veteran to win the governor’s office in 36 years.
Moore is a member of the 9/11 generation, the men and women who joined the service after the 2001 terrorist attacks. He was sent to military school by his widowed mother because he had a behavior problem, and it changed his life.
After graduating from Johns Hopkins University and getting a master’s degree as a Rhodes scholar at Oxford, Moore joined the Army and became a captain in the 82nd Airborne Division. He served in Afghanistan.
While it has not always been the case, our country is working hard to take better care of its veterans, especially those who have struggled in the return to civilian life. Not every vet is as successful as Moore, but even those whose lives have taken a turn for the worse should get special attention.
In October, The News-Post reported that the Maryland Judiciary is studying the need for a veterans’ court in Frederick and Washington counties. Such courts have been established elsewhere in the state to assist veterans accused of crimes due to substance abuse or mental health problems.
And finally, a new veterans center has opened in Frederick to help vets in need with health, housing, work and more. The Veteran Services Center at 1750 Monocacy Blvd. is a joint project of Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, which is providing the space, and Platoon 22, which is operating it.
In addition, in an important boost for the center, the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs will have an office there, providing local veterans with direct access to state aid programs.
When Platoon 22 conceived of a one-stop service center, it hoped to attract the Department of Veterans Affairs to move there.
The center will give easy access for veterans to a range of services, including the Martinsburg Veteran Services, which offers counseling for various types of mental health problems, disorders and trauma; Warrior Canine Connection, which trains service dogs for veterans; and Thrive USA Home Care.
The center will have restrooms and showers for homeless vets. A bus stop is also planned.
Danny Farrar, the founder and executive director of Platoon 22, an Army combat veteran, told the News-Post that Platoon 22 was created to raise awareness about the rate of suicide among veterans. When the organization started hearing from veterans who needed help, he thought about how to broaden its mission.
The idea for the Veteran Services Center was born about five years ago. It gained steam when Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, which wanted to reach more veterans, included it in a larger project.
The new Goodwill campus on Monocacy Boulevard is about 72,000 square feet, and the Veteran Services Center uses about 12,000 square feet. The rest of the campus is a retail store, workforce offices, administrative offices and a warehouse.
Goodwill paid for the construction, and Platoon 22 raised money for staffing and operations.
It is a mark of the value this community places on service to country that we have so many organizations and government departments devoted to supporting and sustaining veterans. Frederick can be proud that we recognize the debt of gratitude owed to the men and women who served.
