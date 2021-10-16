The Frederick mayoral election this year has been a mess.
The nominee of a major political party is defending himself in a criminal assault case and already has a conviction on his record.
A former mayor who lost in the Democratic primary has announced a write-in campaign and has slammed the current mayor for not barring the candidate with the legal problems.
The incumbent got less than half of the votes in the Democratic primary, in which less than a quarter of registered voters turned out.
Mayor Michael O’Connor won the primary with only 2,242 votes, just under 44 percent. Only 5,171 of the 24,836 registered Democrats turned out to vote, even though it was a hotly contested election with three candidates who had previously run successfully for office.
The Republican Party has slipped so badly, less than 10 percent of its registered voters turned out for the primary, just 861 voters out of 10,764 registered.
It is almost hard to believe that Republican Randy McClement was elected mayor twice in the last decade in this city, and now his party fielded two unknown candidates and cannot muster more than 8 percent of its members to vote.
Steven Hammrick won the GOP primary with only 472 votes. After the election, questions arose about him. His legal name is actually Hamrick, with one “m,” but he petitioned the Board of Elections to change it for the ballot, claiming that he goes by the alternative spelling because he is estranged from his family.
As Hamrick, he is facing a second-degree assault charge from an incident on July 31 in which police said he pointed a gun at a group of people during a confrontation. In addition, Hamrick was convicted in a 2016 domestic violence case in which, according to charging documents, he assaulted and choked his then-girlfriend during an argument.
The former mayor is Jennifer Dougherty. She finished second in the Democratic primary with 1,512 votes (29 percent). She decided to run as a write-in candidate after Hamrick’s issues surfaced, saying voters dissatisfied with O’Connor should have a legitimate choice.
She also said that O’Connor should have blocked the Republican from running because of his legal problems, saying he either knew or should have known. That is a specious argument. No mayor should be able to decide who is allowed to run against him or her.
But the upshot of this disarray is clear: We need to make some changes.
The next mayor and Board of Aldermen should appoint a commission to study the city’s electoral process, and recommend changes that would increase voter turnout and attract better candidates.
We have already suggested moving the election to coincide with the state and county government elections, where turnout is greater. The commission might also consider other changes which have proved successful in other cities.
Last year, the Abell Foundation in Baltimore examined suggestions for reform in the Baltimore city elections. That study recommended moving to a top-two primary system, in which all candidates run in a single open primary election and the top two vote-getters would advance to the general election.
That report suggested retaining party labels, despite the open primary. But we would urge the city to go further and look at changing to a nonpartisan election, which is used in 85 percent of municipal elections nationwide, according to the Abell study.
Nonpartisan elections have distinct advantages in terms of increasing turnout and attracting more diverse candidates.
Party primaries exclude a large number of voters who are independents, about 10,000 people in Frederick. And they depress voting in parties that are in decline, like the local Republicans.
Beyond that, party labels have far less meaning at the local level, where the most important issues are topics like police protection, trash collection and neighborhood revitalization. Good ideas can emerge from many sources, and we can envision candidates from community groups, nonprofits, education and the business community.
What is obvious is that the current electoral system in the city is broken, and the next mayor and Board of Aldermen need to find ways to fix it.
