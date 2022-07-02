Fort Detrick’s Area B, for four decades a dumping ground for chemical, biological and radiological waste on the Army base, sits like a malignancy in the city of Frederick.
The contaminated site must always be considered when any project is proposed for the northwest portion of the city. Is it too close to Area B, or just far enough away? Anything near it must be safeguarded and protected. And that includes anything proposed by the city itself.
One such project is the long-sought “ring road” that would allow residents to traverse the city more easily and quickly than most surface streets or the frequently crowded freeways of U.S. 15 and Interstate 70.
The “ring road” ultimately would consist of Monocacy Boulevard on the southern and eastern edges and Christopher’s Crossing on the northern and western sides.
Monocacy is essentially complete, running from South Market Street in front of the Costco store all the way north to an intersection with Christopher’s Crossing at U.S. 15, on the north end of the city.
But the Christopher’s Crossing section is far from done. To bring it closer to completion, the city would like to have the road run through a section of Fort Detrick, which would take it right through Area B.
Officially, the U.S. Army remains neutral on the issue. The city has not made a formal request for an easement, and if it did, a decision would have to come from a higher command, spokeswoman Lanessa Hill told News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall.
But at a recent meeting of the Fort Detrick Restoration Advisory Board, the city and the base leaders resumed their dance around the thorny issue, and the Army is certainly signaling that it does not want any road to run through Area B, including the ring road.
Gary Zolyak, an attorney for the Army at Fort Detrick, said in a meeting that the base’s commander was no longer interested in having the road run through Area B. Indeed, the commander may never have been interested.
The city released a statement recounting that Zolyak had said in a meeting last August that the base commander did not support Christopher’s Crossing passing through Area B, but that he would support an alternative plan to get traffic through the area.
The city has been studying modification of the existing Kemp Lane, which runs roughly parallel to the proposed Christopher’s Crossing route, from Rocky Springs Road south to Shookstown Road.
During the drafting of the city’s latest comprehensive plan in 2021, residents of the area were opposed to building Christopher’s Crossing through Area B. The final plan stated that the city continues to look at other options, including widening Kemp Lane.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor wrote in a statement that, “to this point, no formal request for an easement has been made and thus we have not received an official position statement from Fort Detrick.”
True enough, as far as it goes. But the writing is most definitely on the wall, that getting an easement from the base will be slow and difficult, if it is possible at all. The environmental impact statement would probably read like a horror story, and the Army very likely does not want to get into that.
Christopher’s Crossing and the rest of the ring road are so important to the future of the city, officials should just give up on the idea of getting a route through the base and instead just go around it, on the Kemp Lane route.
Monocacy Boulevard zigs and zags a bit at its intersection with East Church Street, and part of the roadway used to be called Gas House Pike, but it was renamed Monocacy and widened and straightened. Kemp Lane could be similarly improved and renamed. The city needs to proceed with alternative plans.
