The Frederick Police Department lost a great one this week with the sudden passing of Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn IV.
Just 39, Lt. Alcorn was more than a police officer. He was a husband, father, neighbor and leader for the community and the people he served.
A 2000 graduate of Urbana High School, Lt. Alcorn attended Towson University, where he played on the football team. Lt. Alcorn was a 14-year law enforcement veteran, most recently as the commander of FPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.
He took pride in making people laugh, his colleagues told us. He brought a smile to many, and he often had a smile on his face. Without an exception, “Stew,” as he was fondly called, had a passion for making Frederick a better and safer place to live.
There’s no doubt he was destined for bigger and better within the Frederick Police Department. We could have seen him as FPD’s chief one day. We know his brothers and sisters within the department are heartbroken today as they prepare to bury their colleague. We mourn with them.
From a Facebook post announcing Lt. Alcorn’s sudden death Sunday morning, the Frederick Police Department wrote, “Lt. Alcorn’s death is an immeasurable loss to our law enforcement family, and the community.”
We can’t find better words than those included in his obituary: “Stew was all things to all people, and if he thought he could help someone, he’d just do it.”
We at the News-Post knew him well. Lt. Alcorn was often in our pages. The relationship between law enforcement and journalists often requires a fine balancing act, but Lt. Alcorn never hesitated to provide what he could. And when he couldn’t give us information, his politeness and professionalism made you comfortable knowing there was a reason.
When longtime News-Post police and public safety reporter Jeremy Arias died suddenly last year, Lt. Alcorn was one of the first people who talked to us for a tribute to Jeremy.
We know the pain we felt when we lost Jeremy at the age of 34, ironically this same time last year. Today, we send our deepest condolences to Lt. Alcorn’s family and to all of those who knew and worked with him at FPD.
