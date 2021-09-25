The city of Frederick has an election problem.
It is not a problem with who wins or who loses. It is a problem with the number of people who are registered to vote but don’t bother to show up at the polls or even take a few moments to mail in a ballot.
The recent primary election showed that, even in a contested, controversial election, turnout remained disappointingly low.
Mayor Michael O’Connor won the Democratic primary with 2,242 votes. Frederick has 24,836 registered Democrats, but just 5,171, about 21 percent, bothered to vote. That was better than in 2017, when just over 14 percent of the Democrats voted in the primary. But still.
The Republican turnout was even worse. Steven Hamrick, who likewise ran in a contested primary, needed only 472 votes to win the right to face O’Connor in the November general election. The city has 10,746 registered Republicans, but just 861 voted, about 8 percent.
The 2017 general election, a spirited mayoral contest between incumbent Randy McClement and O’Connor, who was then an alderman, drew more interest than the primary, with almost 22 percent turnout. That is not likely to be repeated, because O’Connor’s strongest competitors were expected to be other Democrats.
O’Connor easily bested his three opponents – former mayor Jennifer Dougherty, Alderman Roger Wilson and John Funderburk – winning 44 percent of the vote. But with such a small turnout, that is hardly a stamp of approval for the mayor.
This is not an issue of a lack of interest in politics generally. The city has 35,600 registered voters between the two parties, which is up from 31,736 in 2017. These are people who have expressed an interest in participating in the political process.
If you believe as we do that maximizing voting at all levels and in all communities is key to preserving our democracy, we need to start looking for ways to increase voter participation. It is bad enough that several states have been accused of changing election laws to suppress voting by minorities. We should not extend the problem here in Frederick by accepting low turnout as inevitable.
The National Civic League, which has been working to improve municipal governance since its founding in 1894, said in a report on low turnout in local elections last year:
“This low voter turnout has a profound effect on the daily life of communities, impacting everything from schools and housing to transportation, police and parks.”
That report suggested several strategies for increasing turnout, from removing barriers to participation to incentivizing voting. One city gave everyone who voted a lottery ticket with a chance to win $25,000.
But the top recommendation was to change the timing of local elections. As in Frederick, many cities choose to hold elections in off years, when neither the state nor federal contests are being held. There may have been an argument for doing that at one time, but turnout in the elections for state and county offices draws far more people to the polls.
In 2018, the last statewide election, 108,634 people voted in Frederick County out of 172,907 registered voters. That is almost 63 percent voter turnout, which was a historic high. But it shows what is possible.
If the mayor and aldermen who take office after this year’s election want to make one monumental change to improve our city, changing the date of the next city election to coincide with the state and county election would be it.
