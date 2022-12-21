As she slips off to a well-earned retirement from public office, Jan Gardner deserves the thanks of the Frederick County community for the fine work she did to establish a template for the office of county executive.

As the first person elected to the newly created office, Gardner has set a standard by which we will be able to judge the work of those who follow her. Her two terms were busy with the usual day-to-day work of governance, but were also interrupted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

