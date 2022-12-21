As she slips off to a well-earned retirement from public office, Jan Gardner deserves the thanks of the Frederick County community for the fine work she did to establish a template for the office of county executive.
As the first person elected to the newly created office, Gardner has set a standard by which we will be able to judge the work of those who follow her. Her two terms were busy with the usual day-to-day work of governance, but were also interrupted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
And she handled it all with aplomb.
Gardner was not a perfect executive, but she was effective and efficient. She was superbly well-informed and knowledgeable on virtually all aspects of county government.
It’s little wonder: She was on the Board of County Commissioners for 12 years, from 1998 to 2010, before the form of government was changed in 2014 to an executive and council.
Gardner, 66, told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan that she does not plan to run again for elected office, but did not want to discuss what she might be doing in the next phase of her life.
For now, she wants to enjoy reading the morning newspaper and having a cup of coffee. After eight years in this demanding job, she is entitled to a little down time, turning the reins of office over to her successor, fellow Democrat Jessica Fitzwater.
Fitzwater has worked closely with Gardner during her two terms on the County Council. Residents can expect a continuation of many of Gardner’s policies. Only the tone may be different.
Her political rivals and allies both generally describe Gardner as forceful and assertive. Her style nettled some, including outgoing Republican state Sen. Michael Hough, whom Fitzwater defeated in the November general election to become county executive.
Hough just spent almost two years and more than $1 million seeking unsuccessfully to replace Gardner, so his views are not unbiased. But he said she was overbearing and was “the single most difficult person to deal with” during his time in politics.
That sounds like a pretty harsh judgment. But it is unlikely to ruffle Gardner’s feathers.
Hough’s fellow Republican lawmaker, Del. Jesse Pippy, was more nuanced in his assessment. He told our reporter that Gardner has a “strong personality,” was a “tough administrator” and a “fierce competitor,” but he respected that she was outspoken and strong in her convictions, even when they were at odds about policies.
Pippy said Gardner was a tough negotiator, quick to tell someone when she disagreed with them, but added that she was not disrespectful.
“She wanted you to know that she was a force to be reckoned with,” said Pippy, who has just been elected chair of Frederick County’s delegation to the General Assembly.
Gardner sounds like a lot of political leaders who know what they want and are firm in their demands. Most of them are men.
State Del. Karen Lewis Young, who in November was elected to succeed her husband, Ron Young, representing Frederick County in the state Senate, said Gardner is one of the hardest working politicians she has met.
While Gardner sought people’s input, the buck stopped at her desk, Lewis Young said. Gardner did what had to be done to ensure progress could continue, she said.
That sounds a lot like Ron Young’s image when he was the mayor of Frederick from 1974 to 1990.
An executive post is quite a bit different from a legislative role, and both Young and Gardner had personalities suited to the no-nonsense “let’s get it done” role that we expect in the top governmental manager.
For several years, every mayor after Young was compared to him. We suspect the same may be true for a while for the county executives who succeed Gardner.
