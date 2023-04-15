The Maryland General Assembly concluded its work this week in a session that dealt with important, weighty matters, as well as more mundane concerns, as it always does.
Newly elected Gov. Wes Moore had a successful first session, getting almost his entire agenda approved, as would be expected when a Democratic governor has an overwhelmingly Democratic legislature with which to work.
Among the measures approved are several related to strengthening and protecting women’s access to abortion, including:
n A constitutional amendment that will go on the ballot next year to include the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution
n Legislation to protect patients and providers from criminal, civil and administrative penalties relating to abortion bans or restrictions in other states
n A data-privacy bill to protect medical and insurance records on reproductive health in electronic health information exchanges that can be shared across state lines
Lawmakers also approved eliminating the statute of limitations for when civil lawsuits can be filed against public and private institutions related to child sexual abuse.
Victims of clergy abuse sought the bill, many of whom were prohibited from filing suit over past abuse by the old rules.
It was opposed by the Catholic Church and insurance companies that sold liability policies to the church. However, the release of the attorney general’s report on the decades of abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore is stark, shocking evidence of the need for this bill.
Other new laws will regulate recreational marijuana, mandate more electric trucks, tighten rules on permits for concealed guns, and speed up the adoption of the $15-an-hour minimum wage.
Moore’s proposal to maintain tax credits for low-income residents that were set to expire was also approved. The earned income tax credit approved in 2021 will be permanent, and the child tax credit will be expanded.
Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office will get new prosecutorial powers to enforce civil rights laws and to prosecute environmental and natural resources crimes.
In addition, the legislature has corrected a significant flaw in the existing law that gives the attorney general the power to investigate “civilian” deaths and life-threatening injuries connected to interactions with police.
In the past, the state office investigated, but prosecution of the cases was left to the local state’s attorney.
Now, under Senate Bill 290, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division will have the exclusive right to prosecute cases involving deaths and injuries under the broader heading of “individuals,” starting Oct. 1, unless it asks local prosecutors to handle the case.
A recent case in Frederick County clearly illustrated a problem with the old system. The State’s Attorney’s Office declined to charge two Frederick Police Department officers who fatally shot a man, even though the attorney general’s office’s investigation had not been completed.
“Investigation relevant to the use of force inquiry has been completed, in our opinion,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said. “We needed no further information in order to make an informed decision on the legitimacy of the [officers’] use of force.”
By all appearances, Smith made the right decision in this case. Body camera footage from the police officers clearly showed a man with a knife charging at an officer after ignoring repeated demands to drop the knife.
But by deciding to not prosecute before the state investigation was complete, Smith short-circuited a process created to reassure the public that police officers would be independently investigated when they use deadly force.
Smith should have waited with his conclusion until the state finished its probe.
Now, he and other local state’s attorneys will not be part of the process unless given that direction by the attorney general’s office. That is the right way to go, to preserve public trust in the justice system.
All in all, the legislative session was an important and successful one, and lawmakers are to be applauded for their work.
