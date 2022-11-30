The Christmas holiday season — a time each year for Frederick to show off the many charms of our treasured historic district — is in full swing. Crowds of shoppers have been thronging our downtown shops, restaurants and parks.

It always starts with Frosty Friday on the day after Thanksgiving, a local alternative, organized by the Downtown Frederick Partnership, to the Black Friday sales at big-box stores. Music and laughter filled the streets, and people swarmed the stores, restaurants and bars.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription