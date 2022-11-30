The Christmas holiday season — a time each year for Frederick to show off the many charms of our treasured historic district — is in full swing. Crowds of shoppers have been thronging our downtown shops, restaurants and parks.
It always starts with Frosty Friday on the day after Thanksgiving, a local alternative, organized by the Downtown Frederick Partnership, to the Black Friday sales at big-box stores. Music and laughter filled the streets, and people swarmed the stores, restaurants and bars.
Leeann Crews, associate director of the partnership, said most shops were open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A Frosty Friday breakfast was offered at Beans and Bagels, Frederick Coffee Co. and Cafe, and other locations. In the afternoon, many restaurants had a Frosty Friday Cocktail Competition.
Free parking started on Thanksgiving, and will continue on the weekends until New Year’s Day. And the Snowflake Tree opened on North Market Street, offering a free gift to anyone who shopped at a minimum of two downtown businesses and spent at least $100.
That set the stage for the annual Small Business Saturday sales, and the sidewalks downtown were buzzing with people from early morning until late in the evening. Shops were crowded, and so were restaurants and bars.
News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall talked to merchants and customers, and got very good reports. Sam Bailey, manager of Brick and Mortar Mercantile on East Patrick Street, told him the flow of customers had been steady all morning. It is a big time of year for the store, she said.
At Dancing Bear Toys and Games, customers were waiting outside when the store opened at 10 a.m., Sacha Hyatt, the store’s manager, told our reporter.
Lois Pruitt, owner of Frederick Basket Co. in Everedy Square, said Frosty Friday and Small Business Saturday mark two of the biggest days of her year. November and December make up about 30% of their annual sales, she said.
Many shoppers and diners took time to walk along Carroll Creek Linear Park on the relatively mild days to take in the annual Sailing Through the Winter Solstice display. It is one of the most eagerly awaited signs of the holiday season.
Pete Kremers is one of the organizers of the event, which raises money for local charities. It all started, he told our reporter, with one boat in 2016. This year, there were 30 boats, he said, with 26 in the water and four “land sharks” set up on shore.
Visitors can vote for their favorite boat at $1 per vote, and the money benefits local nonprofits. The event raised $102,000 last year, Kremers said.
The display is one of the most popular attractions downtown during the winter, for both local residents and out-of-town tourists. The boats are beautiful and colorful, some recalling the history of our town and some commenting humorously on modern life.
In addition to raising funds for charities, the display boosts business for the nearby breweries, restaurants and shops.
The entertainment scene downtown is heating up, as well, as the weather turns colder.
The Maryland Regional Ballet’s version of “The Nutcracker” can be enjoyed at the Weinberg Center for the Arts on the weekend of Dec. 9 to 11.
More Christmas and holiday music will fill the Weinberg throughout the month, and especially as Dec. 25 draws near, as will the annual production of Charles Dickens’ classic play “A Christmas Carol.” Shows for children and adults are on the schedule.
Also on Dec. 9 is the highlight of the year for many families, the annual Kris Kringle Procession through the streets of downtown to the Baker Park bandshell. Thousands of parents and children will line the route to wave to Santa Claus, and many will follow the marchers all the way to the park.
It is truly a magical time to be living in Frederick. Get out and enjoy the fun.
