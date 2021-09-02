The Frederick city primary election is underway with mail balloting already begun, and it will conclude on the formal voting day on Sept. 14.
The Democratic battle for mayor is pretty hotly contested, with four candidates seeking to get your vote. And seven Democrats are vying for five seats on the Board of Aldermen. The Republicans have two candidates running for mayor but only two in the board race.
If past practice holds true, as few as 1 in 7 registered voters will participate in the party primaries.
In the last Democratic primary election in 2017, only 14.3 percent of those registered — just 2,967 voters — bothered to vote. The Republican turnout was even worse, with 12.5 percent of the GOP voters – 1,389 total – participating.
This was true even though the city allows early voting and voting by mail, in addition to opening the polls on Election Day.
The general election was a little bit better, with 21.5 percent of the voters casting a ballot. But that is less than 1 in 4 voters, and that was an election that was controversial and contested. Mayor Michael O’Connor defeated incumbent Randy McClement, 5,229 votes to 3,295.
People, people, people, we’ve just got to do better than that. Either Frederick residents consider their city so well run that they don’t need to voice their opinion, or the voters are incredibly complacent.
It makes us wonder, what if they held an election and nobody came?
Perhaps 2021 will be better. The first phase of the mayoral contest — the fundraising battle — has been pretty competitive. The two most prominent candidates, incumbent O’Connor and challenger Roger Wilson, have both attracted significant support.
Wilson, who is giving up his seat on the Board of Aldermen to run for mayor, led with $15,815 raised through the first deadline of Aug. 12. O’Connor raised the second most, with $13,458.
Two other Democrats are in the race. Former mayor Jennifer Dougherty raised $9,925, and John Funderburk raised $7,988. Both Republican candidates, Steve Garrahy and Steven Hammrick, reported that they did not raise money during this cycle.
Nine candidates, including four of the five incumbents, are running for the five seats on the Board of Aldermen. Fundraising by all three Democratic challengers was surprisingly strong.
Political newcomer Katie Nash led all candidates for the board with $10,150. Two other challengers also reported large donations: Robert Van Rens ($6,400) and Chris Sparks (3,745).
Ben MacShane was first among the board incumbents with $7,525. The other incumbents are Donna Kuzemchak ($4,040), Derek Shackelford ($3,125) and Kelly Russell ($1,250).
Two Republicans are seeking board seats: Robert Fischer ($630) and Michelle Shay ($100). Both will automatically be on the general election ballot in November.
We urge all city residents to participate in the election of our leaders. Voting is fundamental to the democratic process. If you believe in America and the principles for which it stands, you should be voting in every election.
If you do not vote, you are silencing your own voice in the process of governing our city. Why would you stay silent while the local government is making choices that affect you and your family in ways both great and small?
Early voting for the primary is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 8-11 at the Trinity School property at 6040 New Design Road.
Mail voting is taking place now, and voters can drop their ballot at the post office or at monitored drop boxes at seven locations around the city, including Trinity School voting center, the county Board of Elections office, Talley Recreation Center, Hillcrest Commons, the Housing Authority office, Frederick Community College and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Finally, primary election day is Sept. 14. Think about it.
