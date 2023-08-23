The Frederick Charter Review Committee is considering a wide range of interesting ideas to improve the governance of the city. A term limit for mayors is one of the ideas, but not one we would recommend.

A subcommittee on elections has recommended to the full panel that mayors be limited to two terms in office as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the city’s election laws.

mamlukman

As for ranked choice voting, "the logistics are not in place"?????

So let me understand this: There is NO ONE in Frederick County who can program a computer? Really?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Records like these are more than writing a cover app for Excel, mam. There is a lot of security, plus having an audit trail that captures any and all changes made to the database, similar to the requirements of 21 CFR part 11.

mamlukman

Historical arguments against term limits miss the point.

Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Lord Acton was right. Anyone in power--a politician, a manager, a pastor, a coach--has a tendency to think they are irreplaceable and that no one is better suited to the job than they are. Progress, whether in government, business, etc., happens when people with new ideas replace older managers. It's not necessarily that the older leaders were bad, but they (naturally!) focused on their own priorities and pet projects.

Ron Young may have been a great mayor, but he is remembered for infrastructure projects. What about other priorities? Inequality, affordable housing, fairer ways to award contracts, better internal organization, etc. etc. etc.? And of course Ron spawned a boatload of family members who have basically made Frederick County a hereditary fiefdom.

The time to pass term limits is when there is not a threat of a long-term office holder. You can't buy insurance after you've had an accident. You buy it when you don't need it. Congress didn't pass a presidential term limit while FDR was president. They waited until he was dead.

You just have to look at recent news. Who has done away with pesky term limits? Putin, Kim Jung Un, and Xi Jin Ping. It was first on their agenda for a good reason. What if the German parliament had passed term limits before 1933?

public-redux
public-redux

I like the term limit feature known as "elections". I don't see a good reason to restrict my choice of candidates.

Telling someone they can't serve more than X terms is like telling someone they can't own more than X guns .

richardlyons

[thumbup]

Rick Blatchford
Rick Blatchford

The writer seems to presume that the accomplishments achieved in Young's last two terms could not have been achieved by a successor. The writer, however, fails to substantiate his presumption.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Well. The creek did kind of lose momentum for awhile after Young left. It was his vision. Remember the “tinkertoys” on the creek? 😵‍💫

FrederickFan

I guess then you would support eliminating the term limits in the County charter. Jan Gardner was term limited as County Executive and some of the council members will be term limited for the next election. County and city charters should be similar on this point. Should the county charter change?

niceund

Way off base. Term limits are definitely needed. History is proof of that.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

We have term limits already niceund. They're called elections. Don't like the current office holder? Elect someone else.

