The Frederick Charter Review Committee is considering a wide range of interesting ideas to improve the governance of the city. A term limit for mayors is one of the ideas, but not one we would recommend.
A subcommittee on elections has recommended to the full panel that mayors be limited to two terms in office as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the city’s election laws.
Some recommendations, such as ranked-choice voting, are intriguing and worth pursuing. Others. like keeping the city election cycle separate from national and statewide elections, make a great deal of sense.
But limiting the terms that a mayor can serve? Not so much.
For advocates of term limits, we have one reminder: Mayor Ron Young.
Young is widely regarded as one of the most successful mayors in the history of the city.
He served four terms from 1974 until 1990. He was the prime mover behind the creation of the Carroll Creek Park, built the drainage system that protects the downtown from periodic flooding, and put in place the policies that nurtured the revival of our treasured historic district.
If Young had been forced to leave office in 1982, what would the city have missed? The people of Frederick kept re-electing him because he was effective and popular. And the people knew what they were doing.
The subcommittee that suggested that mayors be limited to two four-year terms also recommended no limits for aldermen. Their argument was that the city has had more natural turnover among aldermen.
Members of the Board of Aldermen do change fairly regularly, but the recent history of the mayor’s office, since Young’s long service ended, also has seen regular turnover.
Mayor Michael O’Conner was reelected to a second term in 2021, His predecessor, Randy McClement also served two terms. But when McClement sought a third term in 2017, the voters decided to retire him, and he was defeated.
Prior to them, W. Jeff Holtzinger and Jennifer P. Dougherty both served a single term. James S. Grimes had two terms, but Paul Gordon had one.
That takes us back to Young. Before Young, mayors going back to 1946 all served just a single term.
We see no need to put this restriction into the charter. City voters know how to turn over the mayor’s office when they wish, if they have judged him or her to have overstayed their welcome. We believe the voters can be trusted with making this decision.
Conversely, voters should have the right to keep someone in office as long as they are serving the public well.
Other subcommittee recommendations make more sense. Sending mail-in ballots to every eligible voter in primary and general elections and allowing unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections both could increase participation, a worthwhile goal of the review process.
The subcommittee made its recommendations to the full 11-member Charter Review Committee last week. The full committee will now decide whether to adopt the subcommittee’s recommendations in a report to the mayor and Board of Aldermen.
We have previously said the idea of ranked-choice voting was worth studying. But the subcommittee chairman, Stuart Harvey, the former head of the Frederick County Board of Elections, said the logistics are not in place to make it practical now. Harvey has deep knowledge of the election process, so we trust his judgment.
Under ranked-choice, voters pick candidates in order of preference. If no candidate gets a majority in the first round of counting, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated. Voters’ second choices are then tallied, and so on until a candidate has a majority.
It would be useful for the review committee to endorse the idea, even if it could not yet be used yet.
The subcommittee has done excellent work and is formulating good suggestions. But on term limits, we vote no.
As for ranked choice voting, "the logistics are not in place"?????
So let me understand this: There is NO ONE in Frederick County who can program a computer? Really?
Records like these are more than writing a cover app for Excel, mam. There is a lot of security, plus having an audit trail that captures any and all changes made to the database, similar to the requirements of 21 CFR part 11.
Historical arguments against term limits miss the point.
Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Lord Acton was right. Anyone in power--a politician, a manager, a pastor, a coach--has a tendency to think they are irreplaceable and that no one is better suited to the job than they are. Progress, whether in government, business, etc., happens when people with new ideas replace older managers. It's not necessarily that the older leaders were bad, but they (naturally!) focused on their own priorities and pet projects.
Ron Young may have been a great mayor, but he is remembered for infrastructure projects. What about other priorities? Inequality, affordable housing, fairer ways to award contracts, better internal organization, etc. etc. etc.? And of course Ron spawned a boatload of family members who have basically made Frederick County a hereditary fiefdom.
The time to pass term limits is when there is not a threat of a long-term office holder. You can't buy insurance after you've had an accident. You buy it when you don't need it. Congress didn't pass a presidential term limit while FDR was president. They waited until he was dead.
You just have to look at recent news. Who has done away with pesky term limits? Putin, Kim Jung Un, and Xi Jin Ping. It was first on their agenda for a good reason. What if the German parliament had passed term limits before 1933?
I like the term limit feature known as "elections". I don't see a good reason to restrict my choice of candidates.
Telling someone they can't serve more than X terms is like telling someone they can't own more than X guns .
[thumbup]
The writer seems to presume that the accomplishments achieved in Young's last two terms could not have been achieved by a successor. The writer, however, fails to substantiate his presumption.
Well. The creek did kind of lose momentum for awhile after Young left. It was his vision. Remember the “tinkertoys” on the creek? 😵💫
I guess then you would support eliminating the term limits in the County charter. Jan Gardner was term limited as County Executive and some of the council members will be term limited for the next election. County and city charters should be similar on this point. Should the county charter change?
Way off base. Term limits are definitely needed. History is proof of that.
We have term limits already niceund. They're called elections. Don't like the current office holder? Elect someone else.
