In two recent decisions, the Frederick County school system has displayed the kind of flexibility and willingness to try nontraditional methods that should give confidence to the community.
First, the Board of Education conditionally approved the new Sabillasville Environmental Charter School, a long-sought goal of that community, which has been trying to find a way to keep its tiny elementary school open. Issues still remain and wrinkles need to be ironed out, but it is a start. Also, the system agreed to a formal partnership with the Phoenix Recovery Academy in downtown Frederick, the state’s only high school specifically for students recovering from substance-use disorders.
Sabillasville residents hope the charter school will be able to open next fall. It would offer a classical model of education focused on agriculture and environmental science, taking advantage of the town’s mountaintop location in northern Frederick County.
The complications are two-fold: The founding members need to prove by Dec. 1 that they have 160 students ready to enroll. The other is that the board has not yet cleared the way for the charter program to use the existing elementary school building.
The first requirement is solely in the hands of the parents and other community members. The current school only has about 70 students enrolled this year, which means they would need to get signatures from parents of 90 more students. That will be a big task.
On the other hand, the board has a fairly simple way of getting the building transferred to the new school. Rather than going through the cumbersome process of formally closing the existing school and allowing the parents and other charter schools to apply for it, the board can approve a conversion charter.
A conversion charter is used to transition an existing public school into a public charter school. That would allow Sabillasville residents to retain the school building, which has long served as their community center.
We know there are legal questions, but we believe the board should try to take the simpler path. And then community can get about the more challenging process of convincing a large number of families to enroll their children.
Alisha Yocum, the parent who has emerged as the leader of the school community, said nearly all of Sabillasville Elementary’s students have committed to attending the charter school and an additional 73 families had said they would enroll. That means the goal of 90 students is within striking distance.
The formal partnership with the Phoenix Recovery Academy will strengthen the relationship between the academy and the school system. The academy opened in August 2020 and currently has four students enrolled. Its students work toward high school graduation, in addition to recovery.
Executive Director Heather Whitcomb told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek: “We hope that we can be a resource to the adolescents in the public school community who are struggling and want to recover.”
The Phoenix Foundation — the nonprofit that runs the school — will provide professional development opportunities for FCPS staff, and the school system will bring Phoenix students who have successfully recovered from substance-use disorders to speak in high school health classes.
According to Whitcomb, about 45 other recovery high schools have been started around the country. Most have been in operation for five to eight years and average between 12 and 20 students. Some students will stay at Phoenix until they graduate, while others will spend a semester or a year there before returning to their home schools, she said.
The academy can fill an important niche in a community’s educational system, helping families deal with the terrible crisis when a child turns to drugs or alcohol, and it can help young people turn away from addiction. Our hope is that it will continue to grow, and the formal partnership with the school system should help.
The FCPS leadership, on the board and in the administration, deserve great credit for these two wise decisions.
