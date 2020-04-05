The previously shut down military laboratories at Fort Detrick are back running at full capacity, and that is a relief to our community and to the nation.
Eight months after the labs were shut down because they were violating federal safety rules, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the go-ahead for scientists there to resume full operations.
Four members of the Maryland’s congressional delegation announced last week that the CDC approved allowing the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to conduct its full scope of work on critical research.
It had been a long, dismal year for the labs, even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the CDC suspended work at the institute last summer, the lab seems to have gone from crisis to crisis. Limited work resumed in November, but in February, we learned that the Department of Defense was withholding $100 million from programs at Detrick and the Aberdeen Proving Ground.
The Pentagon said then that the funding would be withheld until three conditions were met, including regaining full operational status. With the CDC actions this week, that hurdle has finally been cleared, and the legislators indicated they would push to have full funding restored to the labs as soon as possible.
“USAMRIID conducts vital research on the spread and containment of infectious diseases. As we continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak, ensuring their ability to work at full capacity is more important now than ever,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in the release.
“We fought hard to ensure USAMRIID had the resources necessary to receive CDC approval and get back up to full operational capacity. We will continue working to support funding for USAMRIID to carry out its crucial mission.”
The release was also signed by Sen. Ben Cardin and Reps. David Trone and Jamie Raskin. We commend the four lawmakers for their work.
This has been a long slog. The CDC issued a cease and desist order for work in biosafety level 3 and 4 laboratories last summer. Researchers in those labs handle pathogens like Ebola and the bacteria causing the plague, but CDC inspectors cited lapses in biosafety protocols.
The trouble at USAMRIID came at a terrible time, when scientists around the world are racing to stem the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Scientists here have received samples of the coronavirus, but it is unclear whether they have been able to work on it.
It is clear that some employees of the institute had fallen into some bad habits, however, new leadership has brought the labs back into compliance with rules and regulations.
As we have said many times, Fort Detrick is important to our local economy, but the labs there are of paramount importance to the safety of our nation and the fate of the world.
Our friends and neighbors in the nation’s service at the fort or working for the many contractors supporting its efforts are on the front lines of the struggle to keep us safe.
It is comforting to know that today they are back, fully engaged in this vital mission.
This editorial is appalling boosterism. Thank you Matt Sharkey and Barry Kissin for your comments, which are exactly on point. I was the first Chair of the Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee, from 2010 to 2015, and was was working with concern for community safety from 2004 onward. There has been a consistent pattern of numerous serious safety lapses, followed by apologies. Always followed by a lack of public transparancy about details.
These egregious incidents have been widely reported in the Frederick News Post, the New York Times, the Washington Post, New Yorker, USA Today and elsewhere. There have been in-depth investigative pieces published in all of these outlets. There have been repeated Congressional investigations and Government Accountability Office reports that found serious institutional safety culture problems.
And yet here we are, with USAMRIID still not releasing long-promised data about public pathogen contamination. Shame on you Frederick News Post for not representing community safety. Taking the position that we need the jobs is the lazy way out. This is not all or nothing; this takes persistent focus and understanding of what is going so badly wrong here. —Beth Willis
“Researchers in those labs handle pathogens like Ebola and the bacteria causing the plague, but CDC inspectors cited lapses in biosafety protocols … It is clear that some employees of the institute had fallen into some bad habits, however, new leadership has brought the labs back into compliance with rules and regulations.” Fallen into some bad habits? USAMRIID’s safety record for decades has been abysmal. Breaches of containment by the likes of anthrax have occurred repeatedly. The problems with waste disposal are chronic. USAMRIID has been cited for erroneous inventories repeatedly. In 2009, Detrick’s Area B (400 acres abutting Shookstown Rd. and Kemp Lane) was designated and remains a Superfund site, which means one of the most toxic areas in the entire U.S.A.. It will never be cleaned up. Given the history of Detrick cover-ups and fake grounds for secrecy, there is every reason to believe we don’t know half the story. The Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee was created in 2010 for very good reasons. Ever since, Detrick has done its best to stack the committee with insiders more interested in Detrick’s public image than the community’s safety. We are blessed to have as current chair of the committee Matt Sharkey, Ph.D., an insider himself, but one who takes his responsibility to heart. He has submitted two on-line comments to this editorial. Are we going to heed him?
Let’s all be Debbie Downer, and not appreciate the good that will come of the reopening of the labs.
The Steam Sterilization Plant at Ft. Detrick overflowed in May 2018, releasing an undisclosed amount of high containment laboratory wastewater into the Carrol Creek and Monocacy and Potomac rivers watersheds. Colonel Nunnally promised the public, during a televised meeting on October 8, 2019, to release the environmental sampling data collected by Ft. Detrick to the Frederick government for independant assessment. The Environmental Protection Agency has indicated to me that they would like to see this data. It is critical to be honest with our community about the risks posed by USAMRIID's Select Agent and Toxin research at this point. Furthermore, COVID-19 is not a Select Agent or Toxin. So, the resumed operations have no bearing on the response to our current public health emergency.
Sincerely,
Matt Sharkey, Ph.D.
The "select agent" classification is irrelevant as to weather this virus is part of USAMRIID's mission. Also, a minor correction about your terminology; Covid-19 is the name of disease, not the virus. The virus's name is SARS-CoV-2.
Sorry for typos.
The Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee (CLCAC) sent you a statement last week (April 1, 2020) outlining risks to our community from resumed full operations at USAMRIID. I was so disappointed to see the editorial published this morning in your newspaper, titled Good to have USAMRIID labs back open. As a newspaper covering this unique high-containment laboratory, you bear a tough responsibility for Public Safety that you have shrugged off time and time again. It is sad to see the current public health crisis be used to justify Select Agent research at USAMRIID without public accountability. It is a mischaracterization of USAMRIID’s mission and operations to use coronavirus-oriented public health research to justify their importance. USAMRIID is not a public health laboratory, but is instead focused on defending against biological weapons for the military. Their work that was suspended by the CDC was entirely focused on Biological Select Agents and Toxins. This research is focused on defending against pathogens developed by former state biological weapons programs, and does not include COVID-19 research. USAMRIID was always free to study this coronavirus. It is much more likely, however, that the actual public health laboratory at Ft. Detrick, the NIH Integrated Research Facility, will contribute meaningfully to the campaign against COVID-19. In fact, the military and biological weapons focus of our funding institutions in recent decades has left us relatively unprepared for public health emergencies like COVID-19 or pandemic influenza.
The risks that CLCAC outlined for you on April 1 are still undressed. And the Frederick News Post has heretofore refused to help raise public awareness by publishing these dire concerns. Instead, you have printed another cheerleading piece about this failing laboratory. I am sorry that our community needs to rely upon you as a backstop.
Sincerely,
Matt Sharkey, Ph.D.
Matt, If you don't think Covid-19 is a threat to our military, then I suggest you google "USS Theodore Roosevelt". Appropriately, it is not your organization or the FNP that decides what USAMRIID's mission is or whether it's safety and security standards are appropriate. Those decisions are made by the CDC, the USDA, the army inspector general's office, and other organizations within DoD - all of which have experts who inspect and review USAMRIID.
👍
From Wikipedia: "USAMRIID's current mission statement is:
To protect the Warfighter from biological threats and to be prepared to investigate disease outbreaks or threats to public health."
It is USAMRIID, not USAMRID, which is what is in the headline. Interesting that the CDC shut them down and now the CDC has been shown to be incompetent in their own laboratory.
One thing that isn't clear in this editorial is whether that withheld DoD funding is still being withheld. And if it is, how are they "running at full capacity"?
Hey scientists on bio-levels 3 & 4. With everything going on right now, try and not get lax around the safety protocols when handling petri dishes of Ebola and the plague please. Good luck finding the cure for corona world!
