The economic disruptions of the pandemic and the resultant spike in inflation have hit hardest among the working poor, people who live on the very edge of the economy.
That is essential to keep in mind while considering Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s proposal to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 this fall — more than a year before the current law provides — and to link future increases to the cost of living.
Judging by the reaction to the governor’s ideas in Annapolis, speeding up the increase to this October is more popular than the proposal to index future cost-of-living increases.
The federal government has completely abrogated its responsibility for setting a national minimum wage, leaving the national standard at $7.25 an hour since 2009. Imagine trying to get by on the same paltry salary for 14 years.
The federal minimum wage was first established in 1938 at just 25 cents an hour, but in the 1940s, 1950s and into the 1960s, it was raised several times, essentially keeping pace with inflation.
That ended after 1968, according to the Forbes Advisor website, which reported: “The current federal minimum wage, adjusted in 2020 dollars, has less purchasing power than it did from the mid-1950s to around 1980.”
As the minimum wage issued became mired in partisan politics, it has been left to state and local governments to set a floor for wages for the working poor.
That probably is the better way to address the issue anyway, considering the wide variations in the cost of living between states. But that does put greater importance on the state government getting the minimum right.
Under a law approved in 2019, Maryland’s minimum wage went up to $13.25 in January for businesses with 15 or more employees. It is scheduled to reach $14 next Jan. 1 and $15 in 2025.
The governor has proposed hiking the wage to $15 in October, instead of waiting.
Linking future increases to inflation has sparked opposition, even among Moore’s fellow Democrats. Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, told reporters that “indexing is a tough issue.”
Moore said some other states, including ones controlled by Republicans, already have moved to add automatic cost-of-living adjustments to minimum wage increases. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 18 states have approved automatic increases of some type.
“Now, we know this is going to be a fight. We know this is not going to be simple. We know that this is going to take some convincing,” Moore said during a discussion with the House Economic Matters Committee.
He defended the idea, saying that indexed increases each year would be smaller and more predictable than periodic increases. ”Business owners know when they are coming, and they can plan around them,” he said.
Moore added that his plan would include provisions to protect businesses against unusual economic disruptions. He would cap annual increases at 5% and would allow the Maryland Board of Public Works to temporarily pause increases if necessary.
“I think that something will move forward, but I don’t think it will look the same way as it was introduced,” Ferguson told The Associated Press. He added that lawmakers are “trying to figure out a way forward that makes sense for both employers and employees.”
The working poor have endured unusual economic pain in recent years and inflation is continuing to place stress on all families. Moore’s proposals — both for speeding up the planned increase and indexing future increases — deserve to be adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.