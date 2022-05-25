The joyous graduation celebrations of Frederick’s high schools and colleges are back at Mount St. Mary’s University for the first time since 2019, and it is worth remembering something: These students have been through a lot.
At Frederick High School’s ceremony in the Mount’s Knott Arena, home to FCPS graduations for decades but not since 2019, the choir once again sang the classic Simon & Garfunkel song “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
It was the same song the choir sang at the last ceremony in 2019, but this time, the words had much more resonance. The song begins with words that acknowledge the hard times this class of 2022 has endured during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“When you’re weary/ Feeling small/ When tears are in your eyes/ I’ll dry them all/ I’m on your side”
But by the song’s end, the lyrics turn to hope for the future:
“Sail on silver girl/ Sail on by/ Your time has come to shine/ All your dreams are on their way/ See how they shine”
For fans of the singers, the words have always stirred an emotional response. But even if you have never cared for Simon & Garfunkel, or just don’t know them, those lyrics convey what this graduating class of students at all Frederick schools has gone through more aptly than any other.
Disease, disruptions, even deaths, have plagued students’ lives during this long, difficult pandemic.
Like so many classes before them, these students learned about past plagues in their world history classes. But now they have lived through history themselves, and they have endured a plague that has killed more than 1 million Americans and uncounted millions more around the globe.
Their lives will be affected in ways we cannot yet know. This is a time that we hope they will be able to tell their grandchildren about, that terrible COVID-19 plague of 2020 and beyond.
As the graduates of the other high schools in Frederick County troop to the Mount to celebrate, each, in their own way, will mark this historic passage.
We wish all of our graduates well, and our hope is that the challenges they have faced getting their education during a pandemic will have made them stronger and better able to make their way in the world.
The only shadow over this hopeful scene is cast by the unhappy fact that the pandemic is not really over yet, as much as we all want it to be.
COVID-19 cases in Frederick County have been rapidly increasing, according to data available on the county’s online coronavirus dashboard, with 624 cases last week and 578 total cases the week before that.
The local positivity rate is once again at disturbing levels, 15.27% as of Monday. During the two weeks preceding May 9, a total of 393 cases were reported.
In addition, county officials believe the number of cases and the positivity rate are understated because positive home tests and mild illnesses are not usually reported to the county.
The most recent surge has even affected the very schools that children are leaving now. Just over 200 students and staff are affected by current outbreaks in 27 schools, according to data reported on the health department’s dashboard.
The best news about the continuing spread is that, unlike in earlier surges, the current increase has not been reflected in deaths or hospitalizations from the virus, according to Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer.
Scientists are not certain how or when it will end. We suspect that the young folks leaving high school and setting foot in the adult world will have to continue to grapple with COVID-19 for quite a while.
Our hope is that this early, formative experience in dealing with a pandemic will give them the strength and the resolve they will need.
