As the third year of the coronavirus pandemic dawns, we have been hearing and reading a lot about the harsh effects on so many workers who have had to show up at their jobs every day in the face of unprecedented danger.
So many workers have resigned or retired because they just could not take the pressure any longer.
Restaurants are cutting back hours or even days. Every grocery and retail store has a sign saying: “We’re hiring.”
Frederick County Public Schools just reported that its staff retention rate fell to just 83 percent in 2021, compared to 93 percent the previous year. Frederick Health has stated that it is experiencing historic staff shortages, and hospitals around Maryland and the nation have lost half a million nurses.
The statistics and headlines are daunting, and the problems are concerning. But sometimes we forget that the numbers represent real people facing enormous challenges.
It was reassuring, then, to read the series of articles by News-Post reporter Angela Roberts that went behind the numbers to bring us the stories of the people coping with a continuing disaster.
We got to meet three truly remarkable women, all working for Frederick Health Hospital. They are:
- Katina Parker, a charge respiratory therapist
- Joy White, a charge nurse on a medical surgical floor
- Dana Remsburg, a charge nurse in the intensive care unit
Katina Parker told our reporter about the first days of the pandemic in early 2020, when nobody knew what they were dealing with or what was coming.
At that time, she was at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, where she had worked for 16 years. She said they were losing a lot of patients, but she got some satisfaction in comforting the dying.
Parker had transferred to Frederick Health Hospital by the time the delta variant of the coronavirus hit last year. By then, the vaccines were able to prevent the worst of the disease — for those people who got them. But she was frustrated that so many of her patients who had refused to be vaccinated.
She finally realized that she needed to continue working to help her community. Every day she walks down a hallway lined with pictures and signs that children have made. Parker still reads them every time.
“It pushes you through,” she told our reporter. “It really does.”
When Joy White’s husband died in the summer of 2020 at the age of 55, she stayed home for a month and a half to grieve. But the pandemic’s impact was getting worse, and she felt she had to come back to the hospital.
“I said, ‘I have to get ready to go back to work and help these people,’” White recalled. “‘I have to regain my strength to help these patients.’”
Last December, the omicron variant of the virus hit, and the number of patients surged to all-time highs. A handful of her coworkers left for better-paying jobs at nursing agencies, and they encouraged her to join them. She told them she was staying, even though on some days, each of her unit’s 41 beds was filled with a coronavirus patient.
It’s not over yet. She hopes people who have not been vaccinated will get the shots and that people who have gotten vaccinated will get their boosters. She’s still wearing her mask and being careful when she goes out, she said.
“I always say to myself that the only thing that I will do is hard work and perseverance,” she said. “Love your family. Love your neighbors. Look out for your neighbors.”
Dana Remsburg said unless you were in the intensive care unit, you could not imagine what it was like, caring for the sickest of the sick and holding patients’ hands as they died without their loved ones by their sides.
During the most recent surge, Remsburg and her coworkers knew more about how to care for the patients, but they also knew how sick people could get.
“Sometimes you feel like ... no matter what you do, you can’t make a difference. People are still dying,” she said. But she never considered quitting.
“This is my home,” she said. “I couldn’t leave them.”
As Diane McFarland, Frederick Health’s chief nursing officer, told our reporter:
“I think the one thing I want the staff to know is that we truly do appreciate all that they’ve done,” she said. “They really are the heroes.”
They truly are, and we are lucky to have them and their peers.
