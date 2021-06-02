This is the season of the year when our schools send their students out into the world with a high school diploma or a college degree and tell them essentially: Good luck!
This may never have been more true than this spring.
Frederick’s high schools have begun the annual graduation process, and over the next several days, we at The News-Post will have front-page story after front-page story celebrating the events. But we should all recognize that these young folks have been through a lot.
The Class of 2021 has just finished the strangest, most stressful educational experience in a century, and we are not likely to understand for a very long time how deeply they have been affected.
At least this year, the graduates are getting an actual event marking the end of the secondary education. Last year at this time, almost every graduation ceremony for every high school and college was eliminated, and young people in the Class of 2020 were left with a diploma and little else.
Now that life is returning to something like normal, the friends and families can cheer for our graduates as they mark these major transitions. However, the disruptions they have endured cannot be underestimated.
To begin with, many of those graduating from high school are planning to go on to college to continue their education. But the pandemic played havoc with those decisions as well.
Emily Selden, an Iowa admissions consultant, told the online magazine Slate that this year many more students were rejected from colleges they wanted to attend, in large part because students applied to many more colleges than in the past.
The whole SAT testing program was cancelled because of the pandemic. Personal visits to colleges were not permitted because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“When the Class of 2021 was applying,” Selden explained, “November through January, that was a time when we particularly didn’t really know what the world was going to look like. There were no guarantees being made by colleges. A lot of these students were unable to visit in person. So they were making decisions without a lot of the information that students typically have. That led to students applying to more schools than they would have in another year.”
The flood of applications resulted in a flood of rejection letters. For example, at Duke University, she said, the acceptance rate dropped from 6 percent to 4 percent. A lot of young folks will be going off to a school in the fall that is different from the one they have been aiming for.
For students who are not planning on college, the waning of the coronavirus appears to be opening up the economy and should enable those students to soon find work.
Some experts have predicted the economy could grow at 10 percent in the current quarter, and some employers are complaining they cannot find the workers they need. That’s good news for graduates looking to enter the workforce.
Other graduates will be heading into the military and looking to serve their country. For young folks who are uncertain where they want to go in life, that is an excellent option for training in useful skills and getting eventual help to higher education.
All of today’s graduates are heading into a world that has been changed in many ways by the pandemic — some obvious and some not.
In addition, change in so many areas of our society – technology, media and business — is at a pace that would have been unimaginable to earlier generations.
Our hope for these young people is that the education they have received from the Frederick County Public Schools has prepared them for a future they cannot even yet envision. We hope they have learned the critical thinking skills they will need to continue to thrive and adapt.
We join with their families and friends in wishing them all the best as they are launched into the big, wide world.
