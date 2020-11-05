In the middle of a terrible, raging pandemic, 160 million Americans decided they had to make their voices heard in an election to decide on the presidency.
That represents about two-thirds of all eligible voters, a turnout that is the largest percentage since 1908. In Frederick County, Elections Director Stuart Harvey was expecting a turnout of more than 80 percent of the eligible voters.
This is truly remarkable, at least for the United States of America. Other democracies around the world normally have similar or even higher turnout, but here it has not happened in more than a century.
In addition, the voters were not just from one end of the political spectrum or the other. They were Republicans, Democrats and independents. Everyone felt it was important.
It is clear that the changes to voting this year, which were instituted to help us cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, proved so successful that they should become a regular part of the election process in the country.
We need to make it easier and smoother for large numbers of voters to participate. It means more early voting and better access to mail-in voting, including a fully functioning Postal Service to deliver the ballots on time.
We should have fast, perhaps even automatic voter registration for all citizens. The federal government should establish standards for polling places to guarantee that no one needs to stand in line for hours on end to vote. Voting should not be a test of endurance.
It is shameful that some local officials in other states, mostly Republicans, have tried for years to suppress turnout, especially by minority voters, in the belief that high turnout helps Democrats.
The results of this election show it is not a correct assumption. Encouraging greater participation in this election helped the presidential candidates of both major political parties. High turnout is good for all.
If we all can start to accept that encouraging more voting is good, maybe we can look for other policies and principles on which most Americans will be able to agree. We need something, because this election has showed that we are a deeply divided country.
If the country that we love, the American Experiment in democracy, is to survive, we are going to need a new generation of leaders who not only talk about uniting our country but actually do something about it.
It is dangerous for our country to be so deeply divided that election after election will be decided by a few thousand votes in a handful of states. We do not pretend to have all the answers, but we do have questions and concerns.
More than 160 years ago, Abraham Lincoln, perhaps our greatest president, warned that “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” He was talking about the inherent instability of a country that permitted slavery in half the states, but not in the others.
That was an issue much more intractable than anything we face today, and the country had to fight a civil war to choose which path to follow. We do not foresee anything as horrible as a new civil war, and do not believe it is impossible to reconcile our differences.
However, our democratic republic will be in mortal danger if our leaders continue to prod us into opposing camps, unwilling and unable to communicate, much less share values. We need leaders who believe that healing is as important as winning.
People of goodwill on both sides of our political divide need to start working toward a dialogue that will begin with honest listening to the fears and hopes of those with whom we disagree. Smart leaders who care about our country should lead this effort in reconciliation. And neither side of the divide can or should pretend it has all the answers.
This may sound hopelessly naïve and Pollyannaish, but election campaigns like the one we have just endured makes us long for a better way forward. There has to be one.
