The video is hard to watch, but almost impossible to turn away from.
It is a normal early afternoon on the Baltimore Beltway. A long work zone is protected for most of its length by concrete barriers. Cars and trucks speed by.
Most drivers are oblivious to the fact that there are human beings on the other side of those barriers, just a few feet away from two tons of steel and glass traveling faster than a mile a minute.
Then, the unthinkable happens. One car tries to squeeze past another, they touch, a car goes hurtling through a break in the barrier into a group of construction workers.
And just that quickly, six people die.
They were not just five men and one woman behind the wall. Four of them were our neighbors, our friends or our family.
Two of them were brothers, Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, and Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick.
Another pair were father and son: Mahlon Simmons II, 52, and Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge, near the Frederick County line.
The two others were Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel, and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.
It is a safe bet that every single person reading this has driven too fast through a highway work zone. Many drivers going past the stretch where the six people died probably did not even realize they were driving past a work site.
The posted speed limit on most areas of Interstate 695, the Baltimore Beltway, is 55 miles per hour.
Except at rush hour, when the volume of traffic forces everyone to slow down, the average speed of this stretch of I-695 and virtually every other freeway in the state exceeds the speed limit. It is a fact of life.
But this crash shows how terribly wrong a normal trip on the highway can go when drivers are in a hurry. The line between a normal drive and a horrific crash is very thin indeed.
All of us need to think more about our driving, especially when we travel through work zones or when we pass police officers or tow-truck drivers working on the shoulder.
It is too easy to rush by, even if you are just keeping up with traffic. But we must remember that lives are at stake.
In addition, government officials need to do something about the rising toll of injuries and death among workers.
According to national statistics, work-zone fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2020, the last year for which numbers are available.
According to the federal government, between 2013 and 2020, work zone fatalities increased 45%. In 2020, more than 102,000 work-zone crashes were estimated to have occurred, resulting in more than 45,000 injuries and 857 fatalities.
The state and local governments have made good use of speed cameras to discourage drivers from speeding through, but the threat of a ticket arriving in the mail might not be enough, at least on major highways like I-695.
The State Highway Administration should study the average speeds on all work zones and determine where they might need to station more police officers to make stops and issue tickets.
With new spending on roads and bridges that will come from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law, even more workers will be on the roads in the years to come.
Repairing our aging infrastructure is a difficult, demanding job. But it should not be dangerous or even fatal, as it was for the six people on I-695.
Gov. Wes Moore spoke for many when he said his “heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash.” But now his administration needs to do what it can to make such events less likely.
