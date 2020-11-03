Election Day is here, and though record numbers of people have already cast their ballots, millions more across the country will do so today as they head to the polls.
We can think of no other presidential campaign that has come close to what we’ve seen over the last year. There’s a sharp political division in this country that is palpable, a division that’s nothing like any of us has seen before. Layer the COVID-19 pandemic on top of it and tensions and anxiety are running high.
It remains to be seen if the election will be decided tonight. Rather, due to the high volume of mail-in voting this year, it could take days, weeks, or perhaps longer before we know the outcome.
Whatever happens, we know we join many of you when we say that whomever wins, the country must find a path back to being more united and civil.
We’ve been reminded quite a bit lately of the old story of President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, and then-House Speaker Tip O’Neill, a Democrat, who fought each other on the issues but still found time for friendly chats over drinks when the day was done. We have to find ways to stand up for our beliefs while remembering that the person you’re arguing with is a neighbor, a friend and a fellow American. We need more of that now.
We seem to have more success doing that on the local level, so don’t forget that the presidential race is not the only option on the ballot.
There are plenty of local issues that will impact your daily lives a lot more than even the race at the top of the ticket.
Here in Frederick County, we will be picking three school board members, deciding important state and local questions, and choosing who will represent us in Congress.
The candidates have participated in forums, answered questions from our reporters and had supporters submit letters that ran on these very pages. As has been our policy, we do not endorse candidates. Instead, we try to provide as much information for you to make an informed decision. If you’re heading to the polls today, we’ll remind you that our election coverage and a voters guide is online.
Throughout today, we’ll be providing coverage at fredericknewspost.com with the latest (as our print deadlines permit) in our Wednesday edition. And if you get the newspaper delivered at home, that means you have access to the online edition as well.
Our reporters and photographers will be talking to voters, monitoring polling places and staying in touch with local election officials to report on the latest election news. After the polls close, we’ll post vote totals and get reactions from candidates and others.
In the coming days, we’ll continue election coverage — both online and in print — until every race is decided and confirmed.
There is plenty at stake. Our nation will decide who will lead it for the next four years, the make up of the Senate and House are up for grabs, and here in Frederick County, three of the seven board of education representatives will be selected.
One last thing. If you haven’t already, make sure to vote.
