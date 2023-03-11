Once upon a time, not that long ago, Larry Hogan might have been a very appealing candidate for president for a large portion of the Republican Party.
Conservative but pragmatic, Hogan was elected twice as governor of an overwhelmingly Democratic state. His approval ratings were among the highest for any governor in the country.
He had an enviable record of accomplishments after working through both terms with Democrats in control of both houses of the General Assembly.
Electability, accomplishments, a conservative outlook without being dogmatic, and a successful record in private sector businesses. Those are traits that any potential GOP candidate would have bragged about. Think about candidates like George H.W. Bush or his son, George W. Bush.
For much of the past year, Hogan has tested the waters for a presidential run. But he has found those waters quite chilly for his brand of Republicanism.
Last week, he bowed to reality and announced that he would not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024. (He later said he is not ruling out a possible third-party bid if the 2024 race turns out to be a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.)
The largest portion of the Republican party continues to be in thrall of Trump. Trump’s most identifiable challenger thus far has been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who seems stamped from the Trump mold, waging war on social issues that appear designed to woo Trump voters.
Hogan told interviewers that Trump and DeSantis have essentially sucked up all of the oxygen in the race, leaving every other potential candidate, including Hogan, polling in the low single digits.
In an opinion piece written for The New York Times, Hogan wrote: “To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Mr. Trump. There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination.”
The fact that Hogan had no future in today’s Republican party was pretty apparent last year, when Maryland’s state GOP primary voters turned against the governor and his hand-picked successor, Kelly Schulz.
Instead, they nominated a Trump acolyte named Dan Cox, whom Hogan loathed. Hogan publicly opposed Cox, who lost the general election to Democrat Wes Moore by almost 650,000 votes out of 2 million cast.
In his New York Times piece, Hogan wrote: “Since Donald Trump won the nomination in 2016, I have fought to make clear that our party cannot be successful if we put personality before principle, if our elected officials are afraid to say publicly what they freely admit behind closed doors and if we can’t learn from our mistakes because of the political cost of admitting facts to be true.
”In 2020 the party didn’t even bother with passing a campaign platform. For too long, Republican voters have been denied a real debate about what our party stands for beyond loyalty to Mr. Trump. A cult of personality is no substitute for a party of principle.”
Hogan professed to see signs that the GOP is tiring of the Trump Show, and that the party wants new leadership. But those signs are still too faint for most of us to see, even when wearing our reading glasses. Trump and the similarly combative DeSantis stand alone at the top of the party.
We cannot know whether Hogan could have captured the Republican nomination in another time. It is not at all clear that he ever had the charisma or star power or whatever quality a candidate needs to rise above the pack. A good record as a governor is no guarantee of support.
But on a policy level, it seems a shame that someone with Hogan’s profile and record of electoral success across party lines cannot even get a hearing in today’s GOP.
