Quantum Loophole, the firm trying to create a huge campus of data centers on the site of the closed Eastalco aluminum smelting plant in Adamstown, keeps getting crosswise with the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The data center industry can and should be an important component of the Frederick County economy in the future. We need to get this sector right, but Quantum Loophole keeps getting into headlines for the wrong reason.
Somehow, it can’t get its environmental house in order.
Data centers — which house devices that power the Internet — are a low-impact, high-reward land use. The centers do not require many employees to operate, so they generate little traffic, and little demand for housing or for government services. But they pay significant property taxes.
The centers are one of the few kinds of growth that actually pays for itself.
They make large demands on the electrical grid, but that is a manageable issue. And they are much more desirable development for a generally rural area like Adamstown than a multi-unit housing project, or a commercial or industrial project.
A data center is a significant upgrade over the former use of this property as an aluminum smelter.
Frederick County, positioned just across the Potomac River from the intensively developed data centers in Loudoun County, Va., is ideally located to serve the industry.
But Quantum Loophole is squandering a lot of good will by repeatedly stumbling on environmental laws and regulations.
Most recently, we reported on a state inspection in early July that found Quantum Loophole’s project still was not compliant with several requirements in the state’s environmental law, a problem the company has been grappling with since May.
That was when the the Maryland Department of the Environment first accused the company of illegally discharging an estimated 72,000 gallons of water per day from the site between April 21 and May 24. The water reached Tuscarora Creek.
The agency said later that there was no evidence that the discharge endangered any residents.
The discharge occurred while Quantum Loophole was dewatering the site, removing subsurface water and groundwater to allow for drier excavation. The process is common in large projects.
After it was notified of the violation, Quantum Loophole said it ceased all work on the site, posted warning signs near the Tuscarora Creek and took samples of the discharges, as required by the state.
The company told the News-Post that all work remained stopped until the department approved a work plan, but that had not happened yet when the July 6 inspection was conducted.
“Subsequently, MDE has approved a work plan, and we will move forward to address these issues subject to the Department’s guidance,” the statement said.
That sounds good, and we remain hopeful that the company can put its troubles behind it. We hope that is the case, because we think Quantum Loophole can be the first of many data center developments, and that would be a boon to our local economy.
But if the company continues to stumble, blaming “bureaucracy combined with misunderstanding,” we fear it will turn public opinion against data centers generally, and our county could miss out on a great opportunity.
The state agency is not the only one keeping an eye on Quantum Loophole.
Gary Hessong, Frederick County’s acting director of planning and permitting, said county inspectors conducted an inspection on July 10, which indicated issues of noncompliance with Frederick County law.
The public is watching to see what happens next for Quantum Loophole. Let’s hope it is positive.
But MDE is still working with the Maryland attorney general to determine if the company should be penalized for its violations, and the county violations could bring further penalties.
So, more bad news could be coming. We are counting on the company to get this right, for its own project and the future of this economic sector.
