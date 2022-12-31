We look out at the New Year that will dawn on Sunday, and we hope for the best, for our community, for our state, for our nation and for our world.
We already know that 2023 will be a year of new beginnings in local government, with a new county executive and a new County Council in place, along with a new school superintendent and a new Board of Education.
That means we can probably look forward to lots of changes. We will likely see new staff people filling important government jobs, and we wish them well as they go about their work. Their successes will be our successes, too. Their challenges will be our challenges as well.
Some challenges we can anticipate; some we cannot. Virtually no human being looked out on the dawn of Jan. 1, 2020, and saw the looming pandemic that would kill almost 7 million people (thus far). But COVID-19 has consumed much of our attention in the three New Year’s Days that have followed that bleak morning.
On Jan. 1, 2021, only a few conspirators knew that in five days, a mob would attack our nation’s Capitol, the citadel of democracy, and endanger our form of government. But that insurrection has been at the center of our national consciousness in the two years since, as has been protecting that democracy.
On Jan. 1, 2022, only Vladimir Putin and his mob knew that he would launch a war on Ukraine, and that the war would kill tens of thousands and continue unabated for the entire year.
Here in Maryland, at the beginning of 2022, almost no one could foresee that Republican primary voters would turn their backs on Gov. Larry Hogan’s coalition and nominate a right-wing ideologue to succeed him, or that as a direct result, the state would elect its first Black governor.
Events outside our control have a way of overtaking us. We don’t know what 2023 will hold. We only know that we will be surprised, as individuals, as a community, as a country.
When former County Executive Jan Gardner proposed putting a new west side library in a county-owned building on Himes Avenue, she did not know it would spark so much opposition in the community.
When former school Superintendent Terry Alban learned that the U.S. Justice Department would blast Frederick County Public Schools for its treatment of special education students, she did not know it would cost her her job.
Now, new leaders who have assumed those positions will seek to solve these and other problems. We hope County Executive Jessica Fitzwater will make a good decision on the library. We hope Superintendent Cheryl Dyson will clean up the special ed mess.
But we will not be surprised if both women make mistakes, nor do we expect perfection from the council or from the school board.
As the English author Neil Gaiman wrote: “If you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re Doing Something.”
As new leaders, Fitzwater and Dyson will be expected to Do Something.
We wish all of our new leaders a successful New Year, one in which they will learn from their mistakes.
And we wish our readers and the whole Frederick community a happy and prosperous New Year, as mistake-free as it can be.
