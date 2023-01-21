Just minutes from the docks where Africans were brought to be slaves in America; using a Bible owned by one of the most famous escaped slaves; and just steps from a statue honoring the Maryland man who was the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Maryland’s first Black governor was inaugurated on Wednesday.
It was a great day for our state and for our country.
We are a nation and a state reminded often of our past struggles with the legacy and stain of slavery, but on this day, the inauguration of Wes Moore was a welcome reminder of what we as a people can do in the future.
The symbolism of the setting and the ceremony, in front of the State House in Annapolis, included important reminders of where we have been, how far we have come, and yet how far we need to go.
The nearby Annapolis City Dock was a slave port where Kunta Kinte, the central character of Alex Haley’s history of African slavery, “Roots,” arrived in 1767. Moore and other leaders placed a wreath at the memorial to Kinte and other enslaved Africans in the port before the inauguration.
Moore then took the oath of office using a Bible once owned by Frederick Douglass, who was born into slavery on the Eastern Shore and escaped in 1838. He became a best-selling author and one of the most influential abolitionists in the years before the Civil War.
Giving his first speech as governor, Moore could look across Lawyers Mall at the statue of Thurgood Marshall, who grew up in Baltimore to become the first Black member of the high court in 1967. But in the 56 years since, only two other Black people have sat on the court — Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson, just appointed last year.
In the audience celebrating Moore’s ascendance was another Black leader, Deval Patrick, who was governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015. Moore is only the third Black person elected governor of a state, following Patrick and Doug Wilder, governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1994.
While numerous Black politicians have succeeded in winning legislative races, and one rather prominent one was even elected president of the United States, few have run successfully in statewide races, either for governor or U.S. senator. It is just a fact of life. Perhaps if Moore is successful here, that will start to change.
In his inaugural address, Moore pledged to work for greater inclusion and economic equity. He also focused on improving education, fighting crime and addressing climate change.
Those are issues of vital importance to every Marylander. If he succeeds in those areas, he will be broadly popular.
Moore has never held public office before now, a background that was also true of Patrick when he was first elected governor. Moore has a sterling resume, as a best-selling author, a former CEO of an anti-poverty nonprofit organization, a Rhodes scholar and a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan.
Oprah Winfrey, the television personality who also got her start in Baltimore, introduced the new governor. She was quoted by The Associated Press as saying: “This might be his first day as an elected official, but Wes Moore has been a public servant his entire adult life. And there’s so much more to come. He’s just getting started.”
It is our fond wish that she is correct. We hope for great accomplishments from Moore, because his success will be Maryland’s success.
It will also mean another giant step forward in healing race relations in this country, a healing that is still continuing and is still needed.
