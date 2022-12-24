Charles Dickens was the master of the Christmas story. The English novelist of the early 19th century was able to create a whole world that for many people became the ideal of the Christmas holiday.
His best-known story — still read today almost 180 years after it was published and translated to the stage and screen numerous times — is his 1843 masterpiece “A Christmas Carol.” The story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim, and how an embittered old man rediscovers the meaning of the holiday, is a classic.
When Dickens began writing about Christmas in the 1830s and 1840s, the celebration of the holiday was actually out of favor in England, according to the comprehensive website The Charles Dickens Page.
A story on the website, based on a 2007 article in Forbes magazine, noted that:
“The medieval Christmas traditions, which were based on the ancient Roman festival of Saturnalia (a pagan celebration for the Roman god of agriculture), and the Germanic winter festival of Yule, had come under intense scrutiny by the Puritans under Oliver Cromwell who sought to purify the Church of England by stripping out pagan celebrations and superstitions.”
The Industrial Revolution in the 19th century caused a further decline in Christmas traditions, as workers lived in abject poverty even though they labored six days a week. They were given very little time away from the all-consuming factories to celebrate Christmas or any other holiday.
The website adds: “It has been said that Charles Dickens invented Christmas. This, of course, is not true. It is more correct to say that with his 1843 masterpiece ‘A Christmas Carol,’ he reinvented Christmas.”
Dickens was writing about the holiday movingly and evocatively even earlier, starting in 1836 with “The Pickwick Papers,” one of his serial novels that were essentially written on the run, cranked out and published month by month.
His words remain, after all this time, startlingly moving and evocative of a time and place that is still recognizable.
“And numerous indeed are the hearts to which Christmas brings a brief season of happiness and enjoyment. How many families, whose members have been dispersed and scattered far and wide, in the restless struggles of life, are then reunited, and meet once again in that happy state of companionship and mutual goodwill, which is a source of such pure and unalloyed delight; and one so incompatible with the cares and sorrows of the world, that the religious belief of the most civilised nations, and the rude traditions of the roughest savages, alike number it among the first joys of a future condition of existence, provided for the blessed and happy! How many old recollections, and how many dormant sympathies, does Christmas time awaken!”
In addition to the joy, Dickens also recognized and captured the melancholy and sadness that Christmas can bring to people who have lost loved ones, friends, and relatives.
At this, our third Christmas in this terrible pandemic, the toll of our losses means that so many families are missing those who were taken too soon by the dreaded disease. Our sympathy goes to the millions of families here and around the country who will have an empty place at the holiday dinner table.
Dickens holds out hope, though, that treasured memories can sustain and support us:
“The merry voices and smiling faces, the jest, the laugh, the most minute and trivial circumstances connected with those happy meetings, crowd upon our mind at each recurrence of the season, as if the last assemblage had been but yesterday! Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childish days.”
That is our wish as well, for all of our readers: Happy, happy Christmas.
