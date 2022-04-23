The challenges facing Frederick County Public Schools are well known in this community — problems recruiting and retaining good teachers because of low pay, recovery from the lingering effects of the shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the scandal in special education, the need to hire a new superintendent.
The primary solution is also well known: more money. No, money is not the solution to every problem, but it is the solution for many of them.
County Executive Jan Gardner, in the last year of her term in office, has included a significant increase in education spending in her final, $792 million proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Now, it will be up to the County Council to step up to the challenge of properly funding our school system and lifting it out of relative poverty.
Gardner’s budget includes $365 million for the school system, about $35 million more than in the current budget. That is a larger increase than in previous years, though it is still less than the school board said it needs. The board was seeking a hike of $48 million.
The greatest need for the system is to increase teacher and staff salaries. The district has consistently ranked among the lowest in the state in teacher pay. The board had asked for $35 million to improve salaries, but Gardner did not fulfill the entire request.
Teacher salaries in Frederick have lagged behind other counties in Maryland for several years. Gardner has been increasing funds each year, but progress has been painfully slow.
Good teachers have either not applied to work here, or have often seen Frederick as a stepping stone to jobs with better pay and benefits in neighboring counties, especially Montgomery and Howard counties. It is embarrassing for our county, and it needs to change.
The aftereffects of the pandemic have exacerbated the problem of teacher retention. Many teachers have suffered burnout, and some have left the profession entirely. The county has had a difficult time filling those jobs. Better salaries and working conditions would help immeasurably.
In a hearing before the County Council, school board President Brad Young indicated that the board would be able to work with the Gardner budget.
News-Post reporter Jack Hogan quoted Young as telling the County Council: “The proposed budget would advance our goal of increasing compensation for FCPS employees, enhancing services for students with disabilities and addressing enrollment growth and supporting infrastructure needs.”
If Young is successful in this year’s election, he will be able to vote directly for more school spending next year. He is a Democratic candidate for one of two at-large County Council seats.
Melissa Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, called on the council to approve Gardner’s proposal. But she also held out the prospect of increasing spending, perhaps even accepting the school board’s full request. The council does have the authority to do that, and members should study the budget carefully and consider adding to it.
The school system has a number of built-in expenses this year that it has not had in prior years. It has agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to address the problems of illegal seclusion and restraint of special education students, and that calls for a significant increase in spending in special ed.
The pandemic has had a major, adverse impact on many of children who did not thrive because of school closures and distance learning problems.
The Washington Post recently reported on a study by the consulting firm McKinsey and Co. that found that online learning left children an average of four months behind in math and reading. The system will need new programs and more resources to help those children catch up.
It is time for our county to step up to the challenge of elevating the quality of our children’s education. The council must pass a budget that meets the needs of the school system.
