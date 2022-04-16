A bitterly partisan dispute erupted in the last hours of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2022 session, and the impact was felt here in Frederick County.
A bill that would have increased the salary of the sheriff of Frederick County next year went down to defeat in the House of Delegates. Progressive lawmakers from elsewhere around the state seemingly decided to punish Republican Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, who is up for reelection this fall.
Over several years, Jenkins has become a lightning rod because of his hardline efforts to crack down on illegal immigrants in Frederick County. His policies and his public pronouncements have won him a measure of fame among the supporters of ex-President Donald Trump, and that led to visits to the White House and to Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Fla.
On one trip to Florida last fall, Jenkins was photographed in a group with Rep. Lauren Boebert, the far-right bomb-thrower from Colorado, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, another darling of the far right.
In the photo, Jenkins and five other law enforcement people were shown laughing with Boebert, who was wearing a dress that had the words “Let’s Go Brandon,” a slogan of the far right that suggests an obscene chant against President Biden.
Jenkins’ notoriety set the stage for the House vote against raising the salary of the sheriff, even though the raise would not have taken effect until after the election this November, when voters will decide on another term for Jenkins.
The bill increasing the salary had bipartisan support from the county’s delegation, and was sponsored by Frederick County’s two senators, Democrat Ron Young and Republican Michael J. Hough. It would have increased the sheriff’s salary from $125,000 to $140,000 in 2023 and 2024, and $150,000 in 2025. It passed the Senate 41-3 in March.
But as the clock ticked toward midnight on Monday, some Democrats pushed to derail the bill and eventually forced a vote to reject the raise, 58-64.
Even House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones was incredulous, saying: “It’s a local bill,” implying that it should be noncontroversial and that the will of the county’s delegation should prevail.
Jones, moderate Democrats and Frederick’s Democratic delegates joined with Republicans in voting in favor of the measure. Most progressive Democrats voted to kill it.
In a news release, Hough criticized the move, saying “Last night, House Democrats violated a long-standing tradition of giving local courtesy to county delegations and defeated a pay increase.”
The senator, who is resigning to run for county executive, said it was the first time in his 12 years as a state lawmaker that he has seen a local salary bill voted down on the floor.
Two Frederick County Republican lawmakers, Dels. Jesse Pippy and Dan Cox, reiterated to their House colleagues that the bill had unanimous support from the county’s delegation and would be a pay raise for whoever is voted into the position in the November general election.
“It’s an election year, we don’t know who the sheriff’s going to be,” Pippy said on the House floor Monday.
Democrats Karl Bickel and Daniel Thomas McDowell are running to replace Jenkins. In 2018, Jenkins beat Karl Bickel 52% to 48%, and in 2014, Jenkins won 63% of the vote, compared to Bickel’s 37%.
The vote was regrettable and an unnecessary intrusion into local matters. But it was not entirely surprising, since Jenkins has become so prominent.
Local courtesy, rational arguments that the raise would go to the winner of the November election and everything else took a back seat to what appeared to be an opportunity for progressives to slap down one of Trump’s favorite sheriffs.
It was a local bill, but Jenkins gave it national significance with his fringe political activities and very public, over the top disrespect toward two US presidents while in office. The Delegates were right to prevent the pay increase.
