The omicron variant wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have peaked in Frederick County, with new cases declining, the positivity rate falling and hospitalizations decreasing.
You can almost hear the sigh of relief from our pandemic-battered community.
It has been a very hard two months, but the outlook is brightening, at least in the short term. Long term? No one knows, but we would suggest that you not get too excited just yet.
The coronavirus is still spreading around the world and it is still mutating into new variants. The likelihood of it developing another fast-spreading variant is very high. In fact, it might have already happened. According to news reports, health officials in the United Kingdom have identified a sub-variant of omicron called BA.2 as a “variant of concern” and said it has been detected in 40 countries including the U.S.
One more thing to worry about.
Meanwhile, the county had 156 new cases on Monday, up slightly from the weekend but far less from the record 868 new cases on Jan. 12. The seven-day positivity rate, which peaked at 33.85 percent earlier this month is down to 20.33 percent.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has declined a bit, but more slowly than the number of positive cases. Hospitalizations and deaths often lag behind the trend line of cases. The county did not record any new deaths from the virus on Sunday or Monday, but it counted 16 new deaths last week and 23 the week before.
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer, told the Board of Health that omicron was causing less severe illnesses, but it is so infectious it has still filled hospitals and caused more deaths. It is simple math, she explained: “A smaller percentage of a bigger number is still a big number.”
The omicron wave has put an unprecedented burden on the health care system. Frederick Health Hospital is continuing to operate under crisis standards of care, a change made necessary earlier this month to cope with dramatically higher levels of patients and staffing shortages.
In a change from 2020 and 2021, most deaths are occurring in the hospital, rather than nursing homes and assisted living facilities, said health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins.
She and Brookmyer attribute this to the high vaccination rate among the elderly. As of last week, 95 percent of residents 65 and older in Frederick County had been vaccinated.
Opponents of vaccination hate to hear it, but this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The majority of patients in the county who require hospitalization and intensive care are unvaccinated, even though they are less than a third of the county’s population.
So, what are the lessons for the future as we come out of this latest COVID wave?
Our local and state leaders need to be more nimble and react faster when the trend lines turn up, as they almost certainly will. Mask mandates should be instituted more swiftly, in the hope that they might not be needed as long.
The Board of Health was slow to institute a mandate to protect against omicron because it worried that enforcing it would be too hard. But most people around Frederick are willing to comply with the rules, as evidenced by the widespread use of masks since the mandate was implemented.
We need quicker testing as well, at the local and national level, to know what we are fighting against.
And we should require proof of vaccination for many activities in society, from entertainment events to restaurants and bars. People cannot be forced to take the vaccine, but refusing should come at a price. Such requirements limit the spread of the virus.
This fact is irrefutable: the virus will continue to mutate as long as it spreads. Future variants could be more deadly than omicron. Our leaders and our community should do whatever we can to forestall it, and then be prepared to act and act quickly when the time comes.
