A group led by students has challenged the Frederick County Board of Education to take ambitious and dramatic actions to help combat climate change in the school system.

Maybe the old Bible verse holds true, that a child shall lead them.

AOC
AOC

We need a bill in the 2024 Legislative Session that all new driver's licenses, for persons under 18, restrict driving privileges to electric vehicles only.

Blueline
Blueline

Well, they could stop using ac in the schools to lower their footprint.

TrekMan

Agreed that this a noble endeavor, but there are other paths to take that can have immediate effect - like getting people out of cars (yep, I've been touting that for months now) by walking to school, riding bikes to school, etc. Additionally, push STEM courses on Climate Change and mitigation - it's already started, but pulling CO2 out of the atmosphere is key and we need the technology to do it - STEM courses will need to be a big emphasis on that.

artandarchitecture

"Maybe the old Bible verse holds true, that a child shall lead them."

Yep, exactly why so many of us do not look to the ancient talking snake book for modern geo-political guidance.

So what do these *child* activists think of the communist tactics used by anti-fossil fuel group Declare Emergency, blocking DC highway access on Saturday? Not only causing people to be late for their obligations/appointments, but also posing serious problems for people with health conditions who may need to get to medical facilities.

Moment furious commuters rip banners away from climate activists blocking roads in angry rush-hour clash, screaming: 'We got kids to feed… I want to get to work' by By PERKIN AMALARAJ, 29 August 2023

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12456847/We-got-kids-feed-want-work-Moment-furious-commuters-rip-banners-away-climate-activists-blocking-roads-angry-rush-hour-clash.html

And I say "communists tactics" for good reason:

"The protest group said on Monday in a Tweet: 'For us, this was a great way to honor the legacy of Dr. [Martin Luther] King and to carry on his tradition of disruptive, nonviolent civil disobedience!'"

Let anti-communist, Hero Leonard Patterson break down for you these common Marxist-communist tactics/ and the fact that MLK used these exact Marxist tactics to achieve tons of social unrest and destruction of cities to extort more resources from the U.S. govt. (Fortunately, *these* days, everybody has cell phones to record the so-called 'mostly-peaceful' protests.)

I Trained In Moscow For Black Revolution - Leonard Patterson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTKkt7EmB2o&t=1s

If you can't "convince" people by any other means than physical force, it is Not a good idea.

Hayduke2

A&A - I hope you don't believe the nonsense that you post.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

She doesn't....she is just trolling us......although.....I have no reason to believe she doesn't believe the nonsense she posts.....however, I do find her posts amusing, her mind fascinates me. To think that her mind would allow her to believe in such nonsense, fascinating. To witness such cognitive dissonance in real time happening right before our eyes....I think Art is trying to deconstruct her beliefs...?

shiftless88

I always wonder why conservatives get all up in arms about traffic jams caused by liberals, but not about traffic jams they themselves cause. I mean, it is a rhetorical question, of course; they don't really care about the traffic jams at all, just the politics.

artandarchitecture

*What* traffic obstructions deliberately caused by conservatives??

These Marxist "street protests" only escalate...

Va. Police Chief: Rioters blocked firefighters from burning home with child inside

Jun 1, 2020/Staff Report,Virginia Post-Dispatch

“Protesters intentionally set a fire to an occupied building on Broad Street. This is not the only occupied building that has been set fire to over the last two days. But they prohibited us from getting on scene,” Smith said. “We had to force our way to make a clear path for the fire department. Protestors intercepted that fire apparatus several blocks away with vehicles and blocked that fire department’s access to the structure fire. Inside that home was a child.”

https://www.firerescue1.com/firefighter-safety/articles/va-police-chief-rioters-blocked-firefighters-from-burning-home-with-child-inside-OBxLwtKVzfgrFQmp/

AOC
AOC

Here is how to deal with them.

https://youtu.be/6-D3cPzIMXc?si=IP4Xkf-winPSN2gS&t=178

Hayduke2

Aand A - I don't remember you complaining about the traffic jams and slow downs caused by the truckers last year. Wonder why?

artandarchitecture

"driving in circles around the Beltway for three weeks this spring,"

They did not 🛑 STOP all traffic from moving. There's another group that does the same thing (driving the 495 loop) at 55 mph to "protest" the 55 mph speed limit by demonstrating how things can clog up when obeying the current 55mph speed limit.

Once you are completely stopped, it's then much easier to get attacked by physically violent "protesters"/'mostly-peaceful' stamping/punching agitators, as seen on vid clip shared by actor James Woods on twitter: WATCH: 'This is unfixable': James Woods stunned by out-of-control kids in U.S. city: August 20, 2023

https://www.wnd.com/2023/08/watch-unfixable-james-woods-stunned-control-kids-u-s-city/

Hayduke2

And this has what to do with climate change??

artandarchitecture

"And this has what to do with climate change??"

Absolutely nothing Sweet Pea, but you asked me a question, so I answered it.

Hayduke2

Go back to your original post. What does it have to do with climate change and the science of it. BTW, sweet pea is so mature

Fredginrickey

The Daily Mail is a Rightwing Rag owned by a family who supported AHitler.

No one of quality would be caught dead reading it, wonder if A&A reads it to see the naked Hunter pics they feature at least once e a week.

Brewerpaul

I've gotta commend these young people, even though I don't believe the time schedule for implementation of their goals is achievable. I hope they prove me wrong!

Solving the climate problem is THE most urgent one we face. My Boomer generation created the disaster, but this younger generation is the one that will have to live with it. They're right to realize the urgency of the problem. Good for them!

In many things, aiming at goals higher than you can realistically hit is a worthwhile strategy. Even if you fall a bit shy, you could still be a lot better off than if you didn't aim at all.

artandarchitecture

Here's the Aug 14, 2023: World Climate Declaration

"There is NO Climate Emergency"

https://clintel.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/WCD-version-081423.pdf

"A coalition of more than 1,600 scientists released a declaration this week entitled “There is No Climate Emergency,” denouncing politically-driven narratives about “imminent” climate crises."

"The World Climate Declaration (WCD)—now known as CLINTEL, is a global climate intelligence group dedicated to fostering an approach to climate change grounded in science. For the statement, CLINTEL brought together a diverse group of scientists from all over the world to combat erroneous popular opinions."

CLINTEL calls for countering this misinformation with climate research that gives “significantly more emphasis to empirical science.”

"The signers note that as even young children used to be aware, the climate has always fluctuated. Lately, the “world has warmed significantly less” than claimed by the United Nations and climate cultists like Greta Thunberg."

"Contesting the notion that CO2, which is “essential to all life on Earth”, is a negative effect of climate change, the statement added: “More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.”

"Furthermore, scientists who collaborated on the CLINTEL project said “there is no statistical evidence” to prove “global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent.”

via MrRightWingDave & Seaoh

Hayduke2

A&A - embarassing that you would post such nonsense. The founder of this organization - "Augustinus Johannes "Guus" Berkhout (born 1 April 1940) is a Dutch engineer who has worked for the oil and gas industry," Wonder if he is biased.[lol]

TrekMan

Typical Hay, denouncing another viewpoint - the leftist mantra that if it's not my belief or opinion, it must be wrong! Cancel culture at its best! Great open mind you got there Homeslice!!

TrekMan

Additionally, the lefties think throwing money at it is the way to go - that and committees!! Useless, freakin' useless!

Hayduke2

We’ll Trek, when a single individual starts an opinion page that is against what 99% of science says and it turns out he worked for oil and gas, you’re saying I should not point it out. Hmm, explains many things.

TrekMan

And you know without a doubt that the 99% is accurate? I doubt it!

Report
One last thing Hay, read what the scientists wrote, it actually doesn't refute climate change, they want it proven through science, not innuendo as many are prone to do. Henny Penny comes to mind!!

Report
Come on Trek - read what scientists are saying. You said it "doesn't refute climate change" - absolutely correct, it confirms climate change so what point were you trying to make?

Report
That the guys mentioned by A&A only want more scientific facts. That's it.

Report
AOC

Baby boomers are the generation born after World War II, from 1946 to 1964.

Edwin Drake dug the first crude oil well in Pennsylvania in 1859 and distilled the oil to produce kerosene for lighting. Although other petroleum products, including gasoline, were also produced in the distillation process, Drake had no use for the gasoline and other products, so he discarded them. It wasn't until 1892, with the invention of the automobile, that gasoline was recognized as a valuable fuel. By 1920, 9 million vehicles powered by gasoline were on the road, and service stations selling gasoline were opening around the country. Today, gasoline is the fuel for nearly all light-duty vehicles in the United States.

