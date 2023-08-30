A group led by students has challenged the Frederick County Board of Education to take ambitious and dramatic actions to help combat climate change in the school system.
Maybe the old Bible verse holds true, that a child shall lead them.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
A group led by students has challenged the Frederick County Board of Education to take ambitious and dramatic actions to help combat climate change in the school system.
Maybe the old Bible verse holds true, that a child shall lead them.
Sunrise Frederick is the local chapter of the youth-led nonprofit Sunrise Movement. The group encourages organizations to adopt sustainable practices as a local way to battle climate change.
Members of the group were invited to appear before the school board recently. They asked board members to adopt a climate resolution and create a work group to come up with a climate action plan for the school system.
The group proposed a resolution based on standards created by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a United Nations agency whose goal is to advance scientific knowledge about climate change caused by human activities.
It would set electrification and waste goals and would also create a working group consisting of school personnel, parents, advocates and experts.
Davin Faris and Colin Brown, coordinators for Sunrise Frederick, made the presentation to the board at the invitation of board members Dean Rose, Karen Yoho and Rae Gallagher.
“We believe that FCPS has a unique opportunity to start shaping a better and more sustainable future,” Brown told the board.
Their proposed resolution outlined goals they asked the board to set:
n 100% clean sourced electricity by 2030
n 100% zero food waste by 2030
n 100% clean energy in all sectors by 2040
n 100% clean transportation by 2040
n 100% zero landfill waste by 2040
Faris and Brown said existing federal grant programs could help reduce the immediate investment costs of some of the goals. They noted that the Department of Energy offers schools grants for improving energy infrastructure and the Environmental Protection Agency has a rebate program to fund electric school buses.
Faris said the movement is offering lofty goals to the school system and encouraging it to aim high.
While the members who invited the speakers were supportive, other board members were not.
Yoho praised the proposed resolution and said she wanted the board to do what it can to combat climate change in the school system. Gallagher also commended the hub coordinators for advocating for the resolution.
“Thinking about that systemwide goal and the work group in particular to formulate some of these specific plans, evaluate the potential costs and think about where the tradeoffs are in the short-term and the long-term are exactly the conversations that we need to be having,” Gallagher said.
But board member Jason Johnson said the board has to consider what actions are practical to take and not just theoretical. He said he would rather focus on what actions can be taken in the near term.
And board President Sue Johnson said the sustainability goals are not feasible for FCPS, which has a number of aging schools that could not realistically be adapted to meet the standards that were suggested.
We do not believe that Sue Johnson and Jason Johnson are being obstructionists on these issues. Their objections are valid. Fighting climate change will require actions on national and international scale, as well as local efforts. It is very complicated.
But we have to commend the young people of Sunrise Frederick and the Sunrise Movement in general for pushing their elders to aim high and dream big when it comes to combating climate change.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(26) comments
We need a bill in the 2024 Legislative Session that all new driver's licenses, for persons under 18, restrict driving privileges to electric vehicles only.
Well, they could stop using ac in the schools to lower their footprint.
Agreed that this a noble endeavor, but there are other paths to take that can have immediate effect - like getting people out of cars (yep, I've been touting that for months now) by walking to school, riding bikes to school, etc. Additionally, push STEM courses on Climate Change and mitigation - it's already started, but pulling CO2 out of the atmosphere is key and we need the technology to do it - STEM courses will need to be a big emphasis on that.
"Maybe the old Bible verse holds true, that a child shall lead them."
Yep, exactly why so many of us do not look to the ancient talking snake book for modern geo-political guidance.
So what do these *child* activists think of the communist tactics used by anti-fossil fuel group Declare Emergency, blocking DC highway access on Saturday? Not only causing people to be late for their obligations/appointments, but also posing serious problems for people with health conditions who may need to get to medical facilities.
Moment furious commuters rip banners away from climate activists blocking roads in angry rush-hour clash, screaming: 'We got kids to feed… I want to get to work' by By PERKIN AMALARAJ, 29 August 2023
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12456847/We-got-kids-feed-want-work-Moment-furious-commuters-rip-banners-away-climate-activists-blocking-roads-angry-rush-hour-clash.html
And I say "communists tactics" for good reason:
"The protest group said on Monday in a Tweet: 'For us, this was a great way to honor the legacy of Dr. [Martin Luther] King and to carry on his tradition of disruptive, nonviolent civil disobedience!'"
Let anti-communist, Hero Leonard Patterson break down for you these common Marxist-communist tactics/ and the fact that MLK used these exact Marxist tactics to achieve tons of social unrest and destruction of cities to extort more resources from the U.S. govt. (Fortunately, *these* days, everybody has cell phones to record the so-called 'mostly-peaceful' protests.)
I Trained In Moscow For Black Revolution - Leonard Patterson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTKkt7EmB2o&t=1s
If you can't "convince" people by any other means than physical force, it is Not a good idea.
A&A - I hope you don't believe the nonsense that you post.
She doesn't....she is just trolling us......although.....I have no reason to believe she doesn't believe the nonsense she posts.....however, I do find her posts amusing, her mind fascinates me. To think that her mind would allow her to believe in such nonsense, fascinating. To witness such cognitive dissonance in real time happening right before our eyes....I think Art is trying to deconstruct her beliefs...?
I always wonder why conservatives get all up in arms about traffic jams caused by liberals, but not about traffic jams they themselves cause. I mean, it is a rhetorical question, of course; they don't really care about the traffic jams at all, just the politics.
*What* traffic obstructions deliberately caused by conservatives??
These Marxist "street protests" only escalate...
Va. Police Chief: Rioters blocked firefighters from burning home with child inside
Jun 1, 2020/Staff Report,Virginia Post-Dispatch
“Protesters intentionally set a fire to an occupied building on Broad Street. This is not the only occupied building that has been set fire to over the last two days. But they prohibited us from getting on scene,” Smith said. “We had to force our way to make a clear path for the fire department. Protestors intercepted that fire apparatus several blocks away with vehicles and blocked that fire department’s access to the structure fire. Inside that home was a child.”
https://www.firerescue1.com/firefighter-safety/articles/va-police-chief-rioters-blocked-firefighters-from-burning-home-with-child-inside-OBxLwtKVzfgrFQmp/
Here is how to deal with them.
https://youtu.be/6-D3cPzIMXc?si=IP4Xkf-winPSN2gS&t=178
Aand A - I don't remember you complaining about the traffic jams and slow downs caused by the truckers last year. Wonder why?
"driving in circles around the Beltway for three weeks this spring,"
They did not 🛑 STOP all traffic from moving. There's another group that does the same thing (driving the 495 loop) at 55 mph to "protest" the 55 mph speed limit by demonstrating how things can clog up when obeying the current 55mph speed limit.
Once you are completely stopped, it's then much easier to get attacked by physically violent "protesters"/'mostly-peaceful' stamping/punching agitators, as seen on vid clip shared by actor James Woods on twitter: WATCH: 'This is unfixable': James Woods stunned by out-of-control kids in U.S. city: August 20, 2023
https://www.wnd.com/2023/08/watch-unfixable-james-woods-stunned-control-kids-u-s-city/
And this has what to do with climate change??
"And this has what to do with climate change??"
Absolutely nothing Sweet Pea, but you asked me a question, so I answered it.
Go back to your original post. What does it have to do with climate change and the science of it. BTW, sweet pea is so mature
The Daily Mail is a Rightwing Rag owned by a family who supported AHitler.
No one of quality would be caught dead reading it, wonder if A&A reads it to see the naked Hunter pics they feature at least once e a week.
I've gotta commend these young people, even though I don't believe the time schedule for implementation of their goals is achievable. I hope they prove me wrong!
Solving the climate problem is THE most urgent one we face. My Boomer generation created the disaster, but this younger generation is the one that will have to live with it. They're right to realize the urgency of the problem. Good for them!
In many things, aiming at goals higher than you can realistically hit is a worthwhile strategy. Even if you fall a bit shy, you could still be a lot better off than if you didn't aim at all.
Here's the Aug 14, 2023: World Climate Declaration
"There is NO Climate Emergency"
https://clintel.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/WCD-version-081423.pdf
"A coalition of more than 1,600 scientists released a declaration this week entitled “There is No Climate Emergency,” denouncing politically-driven narratives about “imminent” climate crises."
"The World Climate Declaration (WCD)—now known as CLINTEL, is a global climate intelligence group dedicated to fostering an approach to climate change grounded in science. For the statement, CLINTEL brought together a diverse group of scientists from all over the world to combat erroneous popular opinions."
CLINTEL calls for countering this misinformation with climate research that gives “significantly more emphasis to empirical science.”
"The signers note that as even young children used to be aware, the climate has always fluctuated. Lately, the “world has warmed significantly less” than claimed by the United Nations and climate cultists like Greta Thunberg."
"Contesting the notion that CO2, which is “essential to all life on Earth”, is a negative effect of climate change, the statement added: “More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.”
"Furthermore, scientists who collaborated on the CLINTEL project said “there is no statistical evidence” to prove “global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent.”
via MrRightWingDave & Seaoh
A&A - embarassing that you would post such nonsense. The founder of this organization - "Augustinus Johannes "Guus" Berkhout (born 1 April 1940) is a Dutch engineer who has worked for the oil and gas industry," Wonder if he is biased.[lol]
Typical Hay, denouncing another viewpoint - the leftist mantra that if it's not my belief or opinion, it must be wrong! Cancel culture at its best! Great open mind you got there Homeslice!!
Additionally, the lefties think throwing money at it is the way to go - that and committees!! Useless, freakin' useless!
We’ll Trek, when a single individual starts an opinion page that is against what 99% of science says and it turns out he worked for oil and gas, you’re saying I should not point it out. Hmm, explains many things.
And you know without a doubt that the 99% is accurate? I doubt it!
One last thing Hay, read what the scientists wrote, it actually doesn't refute climate change, they want it proven through science, not innuendo as many are prone to do. Henny Penny comes to mind!!
Come on Trek - read what scientists are saying. You said it "doesn't refute climate change" - absolutely correct, it confirms climate change so what point were you trying to make?
That the guys mentioned by A&A only want more scientific facts. That's it.
Baby boomers are the generation born after World War II, from 1946 to 1964.
Edwin Drake dug the first crude oil well in Pennsylvania in 1859 and distilled the oil to produce kerosene for lighting. Although other petroleum products, including gasoline, were also produced in the distillation process, Drake had no use for the gasoline and other products, so he discarded them. It wasn't until 1892, with the invention of the automobile, that gasoline was recognized as a valuable fuel. By 1920, 9 million vehicles powered by gasoline were on the road, and service stations selling gasoline were opening around the country. Today, gasoline is the fuel for nearly all light-duty vehicles in the United States.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.