Officials are all smiles around the Frederick County government offices at Winchester Hall these days — and little wonder.
According to preliminary estimates, the county finished the budget year that ended July 1 with about $74 million left in the bank. That is much more than officials had expected, and they are delighted.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan that is the highest year-end balance in recent memory. He called it a “once-in-a-career opportunity.”
Indeed, it is.
The extra cash is the result of good planning and a lot of good luck. Remember that the fiscal 2021 budget was being written in the spring of 2020, in those dark, early days of the pandemic.
No one knew what was going to happen with tax collections or with government spending. Businesses were closing or cutting hours, people were hiding in their homes. Millions lost their jobs overnight.
But the federal government and, to a lesser extent, the state of Maryland stepped into the gap with billions of dollars in aid to keep most businesses afloat, and with expanded unemployment benefits for those who were thrown out of work.
With federal aid flowing to people and businesses, the impact on tax collections was less than feared. At the same time, the county was being careful with its money. The net result is a big balance on the county checkbook.
The comment from the CAO has us a little concerned, however. A big balance in the checking account can tempt officials to start a new program that they have been just dying to launch. Think “once-in-a-career opportunity.”
We have just three words for County Executive Jan Gardner, Harcum and the rest: Don’t do it.
New programs — even pilot programs just to test a pet theory — have a way of taking on a life of their own. And then you have to come up with the way of paying for the program long after your windfall is gone.
The county has already sketched out ways to use a big chunk of the money, with its plan to spend about $32 million to purchase and upgrade the Oak Street property in Frederick.
A previously planned capital expense is a great way to use extra funds, especially when the purchase is expected to save money in the future. The Oak Street building could be used for a 911 call center, a branch library or other purpose. Buying and renovating the building might end up at a net cost of less than $10 million, according to the county. That is smart spending.
Beyond that, Councilman Michael Blue has suggested giving some lower-income homeowners a $175 rebate on their property taxes. For some folks, that would be a tidy little chunk of change. It would cost $7.5 million.
And the county plans to carry over about $27 million to next year, a prudent way to protect a nest egg.
But that still will leave about $10 million available for the county to spend on the always worrisome “other initiatives.”
We strongly encourage Gardner to make those capital spending initiatives — one-time outlays to achieve a specific and limited outcome. Even adding some of the money to existing programs will lead to future pressure to continue funding at the higher level. If the county hires additional staff, or signs new consulting contracts, the pressure will grow.
As we said above, when looking to use an unexpected windfall, officials should not spend it on anything that will build in future expenses. Just don’t do it.
