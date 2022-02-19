The long-awaited downtown hotel and conference center — the most important economic development project in the county in decades — seems to be back on track.
After two years in which the deal was in limbo because of the pandemic disruptions, the Frederick County Council has agreed to help the city of Frederick purchase land for the project, an important step in moving it closer to reality.
And it might be just in time.
County Executive Jan Gardner and a majority of the County Council have been staunch allies of the city on the project. But with elections coming this fall and Gardner retiring because of term limits, some proponents of the development have been having nightmares.
What if opponents of the public participation in the project are victorious in November? What would happen then?
As with so many projects in redevelopment around the state and the country, the hotel has always been envisioned as a public-private partnership. The city and the county would work together to acquire the land and create the infrastructure that makes the hotel work.
These plans include government help with building a parking garage to serve the hotel as well as the needs of the historic district, where parking is almost always at a premium during peak hours. The state legislature set aside money to help with the infrastructure, but Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has declined to spend the money, largely because many local Republican officials oppose it.
Hogan will leave office at the end of the year, and while the election of a Democratic governor might mean state aid would be back on the table, the election of an opponent of the project as county executive, or election of an anti-hotel majority on the council would likely doom it. And that would be a tragedy.
In their 2018 book “Our Towns,” James Fallows and Deborah Fallows traveled around the country to report on the civic and economic reinvention of American cities. They identified a number of traits seen in successful cities, including a thriving downtown that included restaurants, retail shopping, a water feature and a hotel. Our downtown has everything except the hotel, and that lack is holding this community back from reaching its full potential.
At the meeting during which the County Council voted to contribute to the purchase of the land, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer remarked: “I’ve said it before, but I will say it again: This is a game-changer for Frederick as far as economic development.” She is absolutely correct.
The county will send $2.5 million to the city for purchase of the property where the hotel will be built, on the former site of The Frederick News-Post on E. Patrick Street. The land will cost an estimated $3.7 million, and the city will cover the rest. And just to be clear, that land is owned by the Randall Family, LLC, the former owners of this newspaper. The current owners will not benefit in any way from the sale of the property.
Rick Harcum, chief administrative officer for the county, explained that the city requested the county contribute because the county will share in the tax revenues from the development. Harcum estimated the county would recoup its $2.5 million contribution within three to four years.
That is the way a public-private partnership is supposed to work, to get a project going in the knowledge that it will result in more economic activity and ultimately more revenue.
Council members voting for the deal were Democrats Keegan-Ayer, Kai Hagen, Jessica Fitzwater and Jerry Donald. Michael Blue was the lone Republican in favor. GOP members Steve McKay and Phil Dacey voted against.
The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Frederick Partnership strongly support the hotel. They know it will be a powerful economic driver for our treasured historic district and the many businesses that call it home.
But the bright future of the city is not a given. If opponents are able to strangle the public part of the partnership, it is highly doubtful the hotel will ever be built.
That would be a tragic mistake for our community.
I still think the former FNP building should be converted into a We Work type of space for musicians. They could rent studio space to record music, have pick up sessions with other musicians, collaborate with other song writers and offer music lessons.
